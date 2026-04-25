In case you missed it: Army need in KZN to fight crime | Lesufi on Madlanga commission claims | Lack of trust in IEC

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 25 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has called for communities to help fight crime in the province, and even suggested the army may be needed in certain areas.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has denied requesting police dockets, including some of sensitive cases and with arrest warrants, saying that the claims are “misleading”.

Furthermore, trust in the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has plummeted to just 20% in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which is the lowest in the country.

Weather tomorrow: 25 April 2026

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a warning of strong, damaging winds in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Sunday. The weather service added that there will also be extremely high fire danger conditions in the two provinces. Read full forecast here.

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Ntuli says army may be needed to fight crime in KZN

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli at the China Plaza Mall on 11 July 2025 at Umbilo in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thami Ntuli has called for communities to help fight crime in the province, and even suggested the army may be needed in certain areas.

Ntuli’s comments come after seven members of one family were abducted from their home in Newark and killed this week.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to crime hotspots in Gauteng, North West and the Western Cape. The Eastern Cape was later added to the list.

Ntuli said the SANDF may need to be deployed in KZN as well.

CONTINUE READING: Ntuli says army may be needed to fight crime in KZN

Lesufi says claims at Madlanga commission that he demanded police dockets are ‘baffling’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on his way to the Johannesburg Mayoral Chambers, 24 November 2022, for a council sitting. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has denied requesting police dockets, including some of sensitive cases and with arrest warrants, saying that the claims are “misleading”.

Lesufi’s denial comes after suspended Sedibeng District Commissioner Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu testified at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

Nkhwashu testified about his relationship with murder-accused businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe. He also denied demanding the Armand Swart murder docket for any personal interest or improper purpose.

CONTINUE READING: Lesufi says claims at Madlanga commission that he demanded police dockets are ‘baffling’

IEC is a ‘victim’ of lack of trust in South Africa’s government

A recent survey suggests there will be a low turnout at the polls during the 2026 local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Trust in the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has plummeted to just 20% in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which is the lowest in the country.

This is according to IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya.

With local government elections approaching, the IEC chair acknowledged the crisis and vowed to act. However, a political analyst warns that the damage is being deliberately worsened.

The IEC has revealed that only one in five residents in KwaZulu-Natal trusts the institution, the worst figure recorded nationwide.

CONTINUE READING: IEC is a ‘victim’ of lack of trust in South Africa’s government

DA wants Molemole municipality placed under administration after 10 senior managers arrested

Democratic Alliance flag. Picture: @Our_DA/X

The DA has asked for the Molemole local municipality to be placed under administration after 10 senior managers were arrested by the Hawks this week.

The senior managers at the Molemole local municipality in the Peter Mokaba region of Limpopo were arrested in connection with tender fraud and corruption.

The EFF also weighed in, demanding that the arrested officials not be granted bail.

EFF provincial chair Makgabo Lawrence Mapoulo blamed corruption in the ANC-led municipality for R38 million going missing.

CONTINUE READING: DA wants Molemole municipality placed under administration after 10 senior managers arrested

Fake branded clothes worth R5 million seized in Bloemfontein

Some of the counterfeit goods seized in Bloemfontein. Picture: supplied.

The South African Police Services’ National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit has confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than R5 million in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said on Saturday the counterfeit goods were confiscated over the two-day long joint operation.

Van Wyk said more than 6000 counterfeit items were seized, which included clothing, shoes, high-end fashion accessories, cell phone accessories, pharmaceuticals, and consumables.

Counterfeit goods harm the economy by diverting money from legitimate businesses, reducing tax revenue, and undermining jobs and investment.

CONTINUE READING: Fake branded clothes worth R5 million seized in Bloemfontein

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Gauteng malaria cases and deaths rise | Zille’s raid unlawful? | Hip replacement surgery waiting list