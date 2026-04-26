In case you missed it: Edwin Sodi risks losing house | Ponzi millions allegedly used to fund Zuma’s legal battle | Traffic police officer arrested

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 26 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.
In the news today, it seems like the financial pressure on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi is piling up after it was revealed the tenderpreneur risks losing his upmarket Dainfern house.
Meanwhile, a charge sheet filed at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court last week shows how diamond dealer and alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg used millions of rand in investors’ money to fund former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to prosecute state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
Furthermore, the South African Police Services in Polokwane have arrested a 35-year-old traffic police officer for allegedly accepting money and six cool drinks from a truck driver.
Weather tomorrow: 27 April 2026
Damaging winds are expected to hit the Eastern Cape, while dangerous waves are forecast along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, according to the weather service.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued several impact warnings, including strong, damaging winds that could lead to localised disruption at small harbours and ports between Cape Point and Port Edward. Read full forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi risks losing Dainfern house over unpaid levies – report
It seems like the financial pressure on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi is piling up after it was revealed the tenderpreneur risks losing his upmarket Dainfern house.
This comes after he failed to pay levies for almost two years, according to the Sunday Times.
The body corporate for the Borgo de Felice estate filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court to order Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, to pay R345 483 it owes in levies. This amount could increase to R480 000 with interest and legal fees.
CONTINUE READING: Tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi risks losing Dainfern house over unpaid levies – report
How Liebenberg allegedly used Ponzi millions to fund Zuma’s legal battle – report
A charge sheet filed at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court last week shows how diamond dealer and alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg used millions of rand in investors’ money to fund former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to prosecute state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
Bank statements included in the charge sheet show how hundreds of millions were deposited by investors in Liebenberg’s Tariomix and Forever Zircon accounts on the payment platform AE Switch.
R11.8 million of this was used towards Zuma’s failed attempt to prosecute Downer and Maughan, according to a report in City Press.
CONTINUE READING: How Liebenberg allegedly used Ponzi millions to fund Zuma’s legal battle – report
Polokwane traffic police officer arrested for allegedly accepting R600 bribe
The South African Police Services (Saps) in Polokwane have arrested a 35-year-old traffic police officer for allegedly accepting money and six cool drinks from a truck driver.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident occurred along Matlala Road in Extension 76, Polokwane.
“It is alleged that on Friday, 24 April 2026, at about 14:00, members of the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit were conducting their duties when they observed a government-issued white VW Polo with blue lights stopping a white truck loaded with cold drinks,” he said in a media statement on Sunday.
CONTINUE READING: Polokwane traffic police officer arrested for allegedly accepting R600 bribe
Brigadier Nkhwashu apologises to Lesufi about claims he made at Madlanga Commission
Suspended Sedibeng District Commissioner Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu has apologised to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for claims he made at the Madlanga Commission.
Nkhwashu told the Commission earlier in the week that he was instructed “to collect all case dockets that had a J50 warrant of arrest and to submit them to the deputy provincial commissioner of detective services, Major General [Dumisani] Khumalo”.
In an apology letter delivered on Saturday, Nkhwashu said he wants to offer his full apology to Lesufi for claims made before the Commission.
“I regret that my words created the impression that you acted improperly, engaged in political interference, or behaved unethically,” said Nkhwashu.
CONTINUE READING: Brigadier Nkhwashu apologises to Lesufi about claims he made at Madlanga Commission
Minister Malatsi takes the heat after reports of using fake, made-up research for SA’s AI policy
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, said investigations will be conducted to determine whether anyone is responsible for wrongdoing in the compilation of research for South Africa’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.
Malatsi published the draft policy in the Government Gazette for public comment earlier in April.
“I have asked the DG to investigate and take action against anyone found to be responsible for any wrongdoing,” said Malatsi on X on Saturday. This follows an article by News24 that revealed fake and fabricated research was used in drafting the policy.
The article said that some of the 67 references listed at the bottom of the draft policy either don’t exist or refer to articles that were not published in recognised journals.
CONTINUE READING: Minister Malatsi takes the heat after reports of using fake, made-up research for SA’s AI policy
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Army needed in KZN to fight crime | Lesufi on Madlanga commission claims | Lack of trust in IEC
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.