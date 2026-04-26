In case you missed it: Edwin Sodi risks losing house | Ponzi millions allegedly used to fund Zuma’s legal battle | Traffic police officer arrested

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 26 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, it seems like the financial pressure on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi is piling up after it was revealed the tenderpreneur risks losing his upmarket Dainfern house.

Meanwhile, a charge sheet filed at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court last week shows how diamond dealer and alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg used millions of rand in investors’ money to fund former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to prosecute state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Furthermore, the South African Police Services in Polokwane have arrested a 35-year-old traffic police officer for allegedly accepting money and six cool drinks from a truck driver.

Weather tomorrow: 27 April 2026

Damaging winds are expected to hit the Eastern Cape, while dangerous waves are forecast along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, according to the weather service.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued several impact warnings, including strong, damaging winds that could lead to localised disruption at small harbours and ports between Cape Point and Port Edward. Read full forecast here.

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Tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi risks losing Dainfern house over unpaid levies – report

Edwin Sodi outside the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April 2024. He is one of the suspects in the R255m asbestos case. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

It seems like the financial pressure on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi is piling up after it was revealed the tenderpreneur risks losing his upmarket Dainfern house.

This comes after he failed to pay levies for almost two years, according to the Sunday Times.

The body corporate for the Borgo de Felice estate filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court to order Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, to pay R345 483 it owes in levies. This amount could increase to R480 000 with interest and legal fees.

CONTINUE READING: Tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi risks losing Dainfern house over unpaid levies – report

How Liebenberg allegedly used Ponzi millions to fund Zuma’s legal battle – report

Former president Jacob Zuma receives a gift from controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg. Picture: Facebook.

A charge sheet filed at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court last week shows how diamond dealer and alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg used millions of rand in investors’ money to fund former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to prosecute state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Bank statements included in the charge sheet show how hundreds of millions were deposited by investors in Liebenberg’s Tariomix and Forever Zircon accounts on the payment platform AE Switch.

R11.8 million of this was used towards Zuma’s failed attempt to prosecute Downer and Maughan, according to a report in City Press.

CONTINUE READING: How Liebenberg allegedly used Ponzi millions to fund Zuma’s legal battle – report

Polokwane traffic police officer arrested for allegedly accepting R600 bribe

The launch of the 2009 Festive Season Arrive Alive Campaign in the Waterberg District on Thursday, 10 December 2009. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Deaan Vivier.

The South African Police Services (Saps) in Polokwane have arrested a 35-year-old traffic police officer for allegedly accepting money and six cool drinks from a truck driver.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident occurred along Matlala Road in Extension 76, Polokwane.

“It is alleged that on Friday, 24 April 2026, at about 14:00, members of the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit were conducting their duties when they observed a government-issued white VW Polo with blue lights stopping a white truck loaded with cold drinks,” he said in a media statement on Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Polokwane traffic police officer arrested for allegedly accepting R600 bribe

Brigadier Nkhwashu apologises to Lesufi about claims he made at Madlanga Commission

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X / @GautengProvince

Suspended Sedibeng District Commissioner Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu has apologised to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for claims he made at the Madlanga Commission.

Nkhwashu told the Commission earlier in the week that he was instructed “to collect all case dockets that had a J50 warrant of arrest and to submit them to the deputy provincial commissioner of detective services, Major General [Dumisani] Khumalo”.

In an apology letter delivered on Saturday, Nkhwashu said he wants to offer his full apology to Lesufi for claims made before the Commission.

“I regret that my words created the impression that you acted improperly, engaged in political interference, or behaved unethically,” said Nkhwashu.

CONTINUE READING: Brigadier Nkhwashu apologises to Lesufi about claims he made at Madlanga Commission

Minister Malatsi takes the heat after reports of using fake, made-up research for SA’s AI policy

Solly Malatsi, minister of Communications and Digital Technologies at the official handover of a Digital Lab at Phefeni Secondary School on February 02, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, said investigations will be conducted to determine whether anyone is responsible for wrongdoing in the compilation of research for South Africa’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.

Malatsi published the draft policy in the Government Gazette for public comment earlier in April.

“I have asked the DG to investigate and take action against anyone found to be responsible for any wrongdoing,” said Malatsi on X on Saturday. This follows an article by News24 that revealed fake and fabricated research was used in drafting the policy.

The article said that some of the 67 references listed at the bottom of the draft policy either don’t exist or refer to articles that were not published in recognised journals.

CONTINUE READING: Minister Malatsi takes the heat after reports of using fake, made-up research for SA’s AI policy

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Army needed in KZN to fight crime | Lesufi on Madlanga commission claims | Lack of trust in IEC