In case you missed it: Do we need another family meeting? | Gauteng’s coldest night of 2026 | Shibiri fired

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 5 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, critics say South Africa does not need another family meeting as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to address the nation on illegal immigration soon.

Meanwhile, the weather service says Gauteng shivered through its coldest night of the year as temperatures plummeted on Thursday.

Furthermore, suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri has been fired.

Weather tomorrow: 6 June 2026

The South African Weather Service’s forecast shows a very cold Eastern Cape in the northeast, morning frost inland, and partly cloudy skies with coastal showers in KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Do we really need another ‘family meeting’ to talk about illegal immigration?

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to soon address the nation about the growing crisis of illegal immigration and anti-immigration marches that have taken place all over the country.

It is still not clear which day Ramaphosa will address the nation on the immigration crisis, but ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont told The Citizen on Friday that South Africa does not need a family meeting on immigration. He said government must simply implement its own laws.

“They must ensure that people and goods pass through our borders legally. It requires decisions to be taken about whether people qualify to be in our country and the immediate deportation of anyone who does not qualify to be in our country,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Do we really need another ‘family meeting’ to talk about illegal immigration?

Gauteng shivers through coldest night of 2026 as temperatures plummet

Gauteng residents experienced the coldest night of 2026 on Thursday. Picture: iStock

Gauteng residents experienced the coldest night of 2026 on Thursday, as temperatures dipped to a few degrees above the freezing mark.

Earlier this week, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of a cold front that would hit the province, forcing people to get extra blankets to keep warm.

In a post on X, Gauteng Weather shared the news of the coldest night in the province so far for 2026. It said the mercury in Johannesburg on Thursday dropped to 3°C, while Pretoria dropped to 5°C.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng shivers through coldest night of 2026 as temperatures plummet

Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri fired

Suspended Major General Richard Shibiri testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on March 04, 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri has been fired.

According to reports, Shibiri’s dismissal was recommended by a disciplinary hearing for bringing the South African Police Service (Saps) into disrepute by associating with murder-accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Shibiri received his dismissal letter on 22 May 2026. The top cop is expected to challenge this decision at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

CONTINUE READING: Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri fired

Nine police officers suspended over Medicare 24 tender probe

Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed the suspension of nine police officers who served on the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) in relation to the Medicare 24 tender process.

According to police, the officers were suspended this week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the affected members have been placed on suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary and related investigations.

CONTINUE READING: Nine police officers suspended over Medicare 24 tender probe

Hangwani Maumela-linked Bentley triggers arrest drama at eMalahleni dealership

The SIU, its curator, and the Saps serving Omar Motor Den and its owner, Yusuf Omar. Picture: SIU

There were dramatic scenes at the Omars Motor Den dealership in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, after its owner faced the threat of detention for failing to comply with court orders related to a Bentley linked to the alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin, Hangwani Maumela.

Police initially arrested Yusuf Omar after he allegedly refused to cooperate when served with two orders related to the Bentley.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed on Friday at around 3.30pm that the dealership owner had been arrested for failing to comply with two orders from the Special Tribunal.

CONTINUE READING: Hangwani Maumela-linked Bentley triggers arrest drama at eMalahleni dealership

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: No bail for Mogotsi | 22 settlements face flood risk | 12.5% US tariff threat