In case you missed it: Saps CFO on Cat Matlala contract | Former JMPD chief dies | 6 Boks named in 2025 World Rugby Dream Team

In the news today, South African Police Service chief financial officer Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has described the tender awarded to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company as an “embarrassment”.

Meanwhile, former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department chief David Tembe has died.

Furthermore, members of the portfolio committee on correctional services have criticised Minister Pieter Groenewald on his comments about corporal punishment made earlier this year.

Weather tomorrow: 26 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of extreme fire danger in Northern Cape, Western Cape and parts of Eastern Cape; scattered thunderstorms across Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal; and a heatwave in parts of the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Saps CFO describes Cat Matlala contract as an ’embarrassment’

The ad hoc committee at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for the testimony of Saps CFO Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane. Picture: Economic Freedom Fighters/X

South African Police Service (Saps) chief financial officer (CFO) Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has described the tender awarded to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, as an “embarrassment”.

Dimpane appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday, which has now moved to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

She explained that she did not form part of any structures when the contract was awarded.

Former JMPD chief and public safety MMC David Tembe found dead

David Tembe during an operation in Johannesburg in December 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi

A long-serving figure in Johannesburg’s municipal security network has been found dead.

The death of former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief and former MMC of Public Safety in the city, David Tembe was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed to The Citizen that the department had received notification of Tembe’s passing, adding that a statement would come from the office of Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku.

“[Tembe] was found unresponsive at his private residence yesterday. Emergency services responded promptly, but he was sadly declared deceased at the scene,” said the MMC.

Six Springbok players named in 2025 World Rugby Dream Team

Players of South Africa form a huddle at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Six Springbok rugby players have been included in World Rugby’s Dream Team of 2025.

This follows the news at the weekend that hooker Malcolm Marx is the Player of the Year.

Besides Marx, the other Bok stars who have made the choice XV are backs Cheslin Kolbe and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and forwards Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit and Ox Nche.

Groenewald berated by committee for suggesting return of corporal punishment

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africa’s history is too painful to consider physical punishment for criminals, parliamentarians say.

Members of the portfolio committee on correctional services on Tuesday took turns to challenge Minister Pieter Groenewald on his comments about corporal punishment made earlier this year.

Groenewald had suggested the return of corporal punishment for inmates during his budget speech in July.

African Bank CEO gets R23 million pay increase despite profit drop

African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane. Picture: Facebook/African Bank

South Africa’s first black-owned bank, African Bank, has increased its CEO’s remuneration package by more than R23 million for the financial year 2025.

African Bank is not as big as the top five banks in the country; however, it is gaining popularity, as it reported that its client base grew from 5.4 million to 6.3 million for the year ended 30 September 2025.

Despite the bank not being as prominent as others, it still pays its CEO, Kennedy Bungane, handsomely, despite African Bank reporting a decline in profits for the period.

