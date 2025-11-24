In case you missed it: SA jobs to benefit from G20 | KZN floods relief hampered | Vaal Dam crisis averted

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 24 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes with South Africa’s presidency of the G20 coming to an end, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the agreements made during the leaders’ summit will contribute to job creation for the country.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals displaced by severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal have declined to come forward for assistance due to government verification processes, hampering relief efforts for approximately 100 homes that were swept away in New Hanover.

Furthermore, the Department of Water and Sanitation has successfully reduced the Vaal Dam’s level from 109.3% to a more manageable 101.24%, averting a flood crisis that had threatened riverside communities and businesses in the region.

Weather tomorrow: 25 November 2025

Severe thunderstorms continue to batter parts of the country, with possible hail in Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga forecast for Tuesday, 25 November.

Meanwhile, the Western and Northern Cape face very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

G20: More jobs for SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the African heads of state at Sandton Convection Centre on 21 November 2025 ahead of the G20 Summit in South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

With South Africa’s presidency of the G20 coming to an end, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the agreements made during the leaders’ summit will contribute to job creation for the country.

He reflected on the success of the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit, which was held in Johannesburg over the weekend.

“This is the first time that the G20 has been hosted on African soil. Recognising the importance of this milestone, we have placed Africa’s growth and development at the heart of the G20’s agenda.

CONTINUE READING: G20: More jobs for SA

‘He’s lying’: Witness says his cop uncle was not truthful when testifying during Senzo Meyiwa trial

The accused arrive for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 18 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A new defence witness has disputed the testimony of his uncle and key state witness Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu, who previously implicated the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday to testify for the defence.

Muzikawukhulelwa “Muzi” Sibiya (accused one), Bongani “Mafika” Ntanzi (accused two), Mthobisi “Gadla” Mncube (accused three), Mthokoziseni “Mthokozisi” Maphisa (accused four), and Fisokuhle “Nkani” Ntuli (accused five) are the suspects in the trial.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He’s lying’: Witness says his cop uncle was not truthful when testifying during Senzo Meyiwa trial

KZN floods relief hampered: Foreign nationals not coming forward

Some of the flooded areas in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Cogta KZN

Foreign nationals displaced by severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal have declined to come forward for assistance due to government verification processes, hampering relief efforts for approximately 100 homes that were swept away in New Hanover.

The reluctance has emerged as an obstacle in the province’s response to Sunday’s devastating storms that left one woman dead and two people still missing.

KZN MEC for Human Settlements Siboniso Duma revealed that the majority of those affected in informal settlements near river banks are foreign nationals, who have been the hardest hit by the disaster.

CONTINUE READING: KZN floods relief hampered: Foreign nationals not coming forward

Did Steenhuisen violate the DA’s constitution? Party investigates bitter feud between leaders

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen speaks, 11 August 2025, during the announcement of an urgent reform plan on BBBEE, Employment Equity, and Expropriation Act, at Nkululeko House in Bruma Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

DA leader Helen Zille has confirmed that the party will investigate the allegations of financial misconduct that have been made against party leader John Steenhuisen.

This comes after the party’s finance committee chairperson, Dion George, reported Steenhuisen for allegedly abusing the party’s credit card. He alleged that Steenhuisen was using it for his personal benefit.

He apparently spent a lot of money on Uber Eats.

CONTINUE READING: Did Steenhuisen violate the DA’s constitution? Party investigates bitter feud between leaders

Crisis averted at the Vaal Dam

Vaal Dam sluice gate. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The Department of Water and Sanitation has successfully reduced the Vaal Dam’s level from 109.3% to a more manageable 101.24%, averting a flood crisis that had threatened riverside communities and businesses in the region.

According to the latest measurements from The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area, the dam now stands at 101.24% as of 24 November 2025.

The dam has an inflow of 329.8m³/s and an outflow of 549.0m³/s through three open sluice gates.

CONTINUE READING: Crisis averted at the Vaal Dam

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Case opened against Duduzile Zuma over men trapped in Ukraine | Dada Morero on Joburg clean-up | White House accuses SA of undermining G20