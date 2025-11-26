In case you missed it: Corruption claims hit high court judge | Matlala defends R360m SAPS tender | Proteas win matters most – Harmer 

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 26 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Pretoria High Court judge Portia Phahlane, her son and another co-accused have been released on bail as pressure grows for the judge to be suspended.

Meanwhile, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has reluctantly explained how his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, was awarded the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services contract.

Furthermore, despite receiving the Player of the Series award, veteran spinner Simon Harmer said it meant more to him for the Proteas to win in India than it did for him to shine as an individual.

Weather tomorrow: 27 November 2025

The South African Weather service (Saws) warns that it will be a wet day across the country on Thursday, 27 November. Expect severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Free State and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Calls for high court judge to be suspended after accusations of corruption

Judge Portia Phahlane appears in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday alongside her co-accused, Kagiso Phahlane (far left), International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Michael Sandlana (far right), and Vusi Ndala. Picture: Supplied/Hawks

Pretoria High Court judge Portia Phahlane, her son and another co-accused have been released on bail as pressure grows for the judge to be suspended.

Phahlane, her son Kagiso Phahlane, International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Michael Sandlana, and Vusi Ndala appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, facing charges of corruption and money laundering.

Their appearance came a day after all four were arrested on Tuesday.

Municipalities owe Eskom three times more than consumers but committee argues affordability

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The billions in debt owed to Eskom are more the fault of municipalities than of consumers, despite high electricity costs.

The Presidency’s specialist team tasked with addressing South Africa’s electricity situation made this assertion to the portfolio committee on electricity and energy as members questioned proposed recovery plans.

R105 billion is owed to Eskom, with the entity last week confirming to the same portfolio committee that roughly R62.2 billion of that would likely be written-off under new Distribution Agency Agreements (DDA).

Matlala explains how he got R360m Saps tender amid fronting and compliance concerns

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has reluctantly explained how his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, was awarded the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services contract.

Matlala appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, which has now moved to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

While the contract was advertised for R360 million, R600 million was available in the Saps budget, according to a News24 report.

MEC weighs in on foreigners in schools

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane delivers his keynote address at Regenesys School of Education in Johannesburg, 26 November 2025, during a Principal’s Breakfast with School leaders and Higher Education partners, to discuss the critical transition of learners from Secondary Schooling to Higher Education. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has pushed back against criticism over undocumented foreign children in schools, insisting the scale of the issue is being exaggerated and that pupils should not be framed as a threat.

Speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of Regenesys’ School of Education Principals Breakfast on Wednesday, Chiloane addressed concerns following new Department of Basic Education (DBE) regulations that allow undocumented foreign children to attend school.

Chiloane said that despite the heated public discourse, the actual numbers do not support the widespread belief that foreign children are overwhelming the system.

Star performer Harmer says Proteas’ success is all that matters

South Africa’s Simon Harmer celebrates with his team-mates after taking a wicket during the second Test against India. Picture: Biju Boro / AFP

Despite receiving the Player of the Series award, veteran spinner Simon Harmer said it meant more to him for the Proteas to win in India than it did for him to shine as an individual.

Harmer took eight wickets in the Proteas’ 30-run victory in Kolkata earlier this month, and he grabbed nine scalps in the 408-run win in the second Test in Guwahati which ended on Wednesday.

It was an historic effort by South Africa, with the national side winning a series in India for the first time in 25 years in the five-day format.

