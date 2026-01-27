In case you missed it: Global cybercrime syndicate bust | KZN Hawks boss on Cat Matlala | Orlando Stadium renamed

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 27 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Hawks have taken down a multi-billion-dollar global cybercrime syndicate in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Major-General Lesetja Senona has testified about his relationship with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Furthermore, Orlando Stadium has been renamed the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Weather tomorrow: 28 January 2026

Parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and North West will continue to experience persistently high temperatures on Wednesday, 28 January.

Meanwhile localised flooding, damaging winds and hail are expected in some parts of the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal due to severe thunderstorms. Full weather forecast here.

Multi-billion-rand global crime operation taken down in Bryanston

Massive global law enforcement raid in Bryanston. Picture: Michel Bega

A multi-agency, global law enforcement task team, led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), took down a multi-billion-dollar cybercrime syndicate in Bryanston and Johannesburg’s northern suburbs on Tuesday morning.

It was one of the largest take-downs of its kind in the world. The seven locations raided simultaneously included a major call centre operation and the homes of senior members of the syndicate.

It is the culmination of a five-year-long investigation into an Israeli-based syndicate that operates a massive global investment and money laundering scam across several markets.

‘Friend or brother’ – KZN Hawks head details how he met ‘Cat’ Matlala

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Picture: Gallo Images

Major-General Lesetja Senona, head of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks, has testified about his relationship with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who he described as a friend or brother.

Senona took the hot seat on day 47 of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he denied any knowledge of Matlala’s alleged crimes.

The Hawks head said he met Matlala around 2018-19 in Mamelodi, Pretoria, at his traditional wedding. Although Senona said that his wife and Matlala shared the same surname, he refused to say whether they were related.

Historic Orlando Stadium gets a new name and a makeover

Orlando Amstel Arena. Picture: X

One of South African football’s most legendary venues has officially stepped into a new era. Orlando Stadium has been renamed the Orlando Amstel Arena.

This move signals both evolution and respect for a ground that has carried the heartbeat of Soweto football for generations.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza made the announcement on Tuesday. He confirmed that Amstel, under Heineken South Africa, has secured stadium naming rights in a five-year deal.

Gauteng scholar transport horror: 94% of vehicles fail pre-test inspections

JMPD officials inspect scholar transport vehicles in Diepsloot. Picture: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport says scholar transport pre-test inspections have revealed alarming non-compliance by operators, with 94% of vehicles failing the test.

The department conducted the mandatory inspections from Wednesday to Friday last week at the Jabulani Testing Station and the results were shocking.

Spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said a total of 51 scholar transport vehicles were inspected over the three-day period. The results were deeply concerning: 48 vehicles failed the inspection, and only three passed.

Outa calls on solar users not to register with Eskom or municipalities

Picture: iStock

Civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is calling on solar users not to register with Eskom or their municipalities.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa, says recent threats from Eskom and certain municipalities to fine or disconnect electricity supply when consumers fail to register their small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) systems (or solar PV) are impractical, irrational and unfair.

“We also notice that the authorities added significant amendments to earlier supposed requirements and deadlines, which is generating more uncertainty and ambiguity on their demands and threats to households with solar installations,” Duvenage said.

