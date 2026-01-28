In case you missed it: MMC’s remains found in Mozambique | JDA CEO under fire | Kaizer Chiefs skincare brand

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 28 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the remains of the missing Ekurhuleni MMC of Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu, have been found in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about how Johannesburg Development Agency CEO Themba Mathibe has become the head of two municipal entities.

Furthermore, Kaizer Chiefs has ventured into the personal-care market with a branded men’s skincare range.

Weather tomorrow: 29 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in five provinces, with fire danger conditions expected in the Northern and Western Cape, and hot and humid weather in KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu’s remains found in Mozambique

‘Andile Mngwevu was a committed public servant who dedicated his life to serving people.’ Picture: X/@WhyUfikelate

The remains of the missing Ekurhuleni MMC of Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu, have been found in Mozambique.

The remains of Mngwevu and three others were found in the vehicle they were travelling in on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old politician went missing after being swept away by floods in Mozambique last week. He was part of an official delegation visiting Mozambique when severe flooding struck the area.

The vehicle he was travelling in was caught in fast-moving water and swept away.

Calls for investigation into JDA CEO after Joburg ANC Youth League’s pride and joy arrested

JDA CEO Themba Mathibe during the phase one opening of the Johannesburg City Library on 21 March 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

Following the arrest of Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) CEO, Themba Mathibe, questions are being raised about how the 28-year-old has become the head of two municipal entities.

Mathibe is one of the youngest CEOs to serve in Johannesburg’s municipal companies. He is also known for his activism in the ANCYL in the region and his taste for luxury.

But he was arrested on Tuesday for alleged money laundering. This after stacks of cash were found at his Sandton house. A source told The Citizen that Mathibe had more than R1 million on his property.

The beautiful game: Kaizer Chiefs kick off men’s skincare venture [WATCH]

Kaizer Chiefs has expanded with a new men’s skincare range hitting Shoprite and Checkers shelves nationwide. Pictures: Instagram

One of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs is making waves off the pitch. Kaizer Chiefs has ventured into the personal-care market with a branded men’s skincare range, marking a strategic expansion of its lifestyle and commercial footprint.

The venture, announced in late January 2026, sees Amakhosi partnering with the Shoprite Group to bring everyday grooming essentials to Chiefs supporters and men across the country.

About two years ago, Chiefs surprised fans with a club-branded range of chips, followed by a premium eco-friendly travel bag capsule partnership with adventure brand Sealand.

KZN Hawks boss struggles under questioning at Madlanga commission

KZN Hawks head Lesetja Senona testifies at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on 28 January 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The self-confidence shown by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona on the first day of his testimony at the Madlanga commission appeared to wane on Wednesday, leading to several concessions.

Senona spent a large part of his testimony before tea denying knowing about numerous allegations against his “brother” Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Senona insisted he did not know of any scandals involving Matlala and that he did not read media articles about it.

“I never came across these newspaper articles, and I have indicated that if these newspaper articles had crossed my path, I would have dealt with it as I dealt with that one on 5 March,” Senona said.

Will ANC backstab Morero? Mayor faces another motion of no confidence

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney

The ANC in Johannesburg has confirmed that a request has been made to consult Luthuli House about the possibility of recalling Dada Morero as Joburg mayor.

The request was made by a faction of minority parties during a political management committee (PMC) meeting on Tuesday.

“The minority governing parties (MGP) welcomes the resolution taken by the PMC to request the ANC to ensure the resignation of its member Sello Dada Morero serving as mayor of the City of Johannesburg,” the group said.

