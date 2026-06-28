In case you missed it: Gauteng schools looted | SACP boss booed | Bafana’s big payday

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 28 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile lifting the lid on corruption in the province’s schools, with an internal assessment uncovering 41 serious cases of corruption, financial mismanagement, maladministration, and procurement irregularities.

Meanwhile, SACP General-Secretary Solly Mapaila has been booed at Nehawu’s congress for comments he made about illegal immigrants ahead of the 30 June “deadline” for undocumented migrants to leave SA.

There may be cheers later for Bafana Bafana in their World Cup Finals match against co-host Canada, with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie promising the team a staggering R5 million bonus for every victory from the knockout stages onwards.

In politics, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly forced the ANC into a dramatic climbdown, ordering the party to withdraw from the Phala Phala court case and leaving National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza isolated in the legal showdown.

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Millions looted from Gauteng schools, Maile sounds alarm

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile has sounded the alarm over entrenched corruption in the province’s schools. Picture: Gauteng Education Department.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile has sounded the alarm over entrenched corruption in the province’s schools, warning that millions meant for classrooms, meals and textbooks have been siphoned off through fraud, mismanagement and theft.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Maile said a comprehensive internal assessment commissioned by the department had uncovered 41 serious cases of corruption, financial mismanagement, maladministration and procurement irregularities between 2023 and June 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Millions looted from Gauteng schools, Maile sounds alarm

Bafana promised millions ahead of Canada clash

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie with Hugo Broos coach of South Africa. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana have received a massive financial boost after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie promised the team a staggering R5 million bonuses for every victory from the knockout stages onwards.

McKenzie made the announcement after Bafana secured a historic place in the knockout rounds with a 1-0 victory over South Korea last Thursday.

The victory set up a last-32 clash against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles tonight.

CONTINUE READING: Bafana promised millions ahead of Canada clash

South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Solly Mapaila. Picture: X / @SACP1921

General-Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Solly Mapaila has come under fire for comments that appeared to undermine South Africa’s sovereignty.

Mapaila was booed at the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) 13th National Congress in Boksburg on Saturday after he told delegates that Africans are not foreigners in South Africa.

He said his party will not be participating in the protests organised by March and March on Tuesday.

CONTINUE READING: SACP boss booed over comments on illegal immigration

Hill‑Lewis handed my head to a baying mob of hyenas,’ Steenhuisen says

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen has dropped political bombshells. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen has dropped political bombshells, blasting his Cabinet demotion under Geordin Hill‑Lewis, defending himself over the party’s salary scandal, and warning of fractures inside the party.

The DA reshuffled its Cabinet team in the Government of National Unity (GNU) earlier this month, demoting Agriculture Minister Steenhuisen to deputy minister as Hill‑Lewis unveiled sweeping changes to sharpen the party’s role in governance and honour the mandate of 3.5 million voters.

An official cabinet reshuffles has yet to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Hill‑Lewis handed my head to a baying mob of hyenas,’ Steenhuisen says

Ramaphosa reportedly ordered ANC court climbdown after allies clash on Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly forced the ANC into a dramatic climbdown, ordering the party to withdraw from the Phala Phala court case and leaving National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza isolated in the legal showdown.

According to the Sunday Times, Ramaphosa personally instructed the ANC to abandon its intervention in his review application challenging the Section 89 Independent Panel Report into the Phala Phala scandal.

Multiple senior ANC insiders said the president was angered after learning the party had filed an urgent application to intervene in his bid to interdict Parliament’s impeachment committee, rather than seeking to participate in the broader review proceedings.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa reportedly ordered ANC court climbdown after allies clash on Phala Phala

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Joburg building fire kills 5 | Malawians fearing for their lives | Blow for Bafana