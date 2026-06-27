In case you missed it: Joburg building fire kills 5 | Malawians fearing for their lives | Blow for Bafana

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 27 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the death of five people, including two children, in a fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Illegal immigration continues to be a hot topic ahead of the 30 June “deadline” for undocumented migrants to leave the country. It has forced dozens of Malawians in Gauteng to flock to the consulate to demand help getting home.

One of those outside the consulate told The Citizen that he fears for his life after being told he and his friends would be killed one by one.

Meanwhile, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has tried to explain away her decision not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict an impeachment committee against him.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Don’t make this a refugee camp: Officals keeping an eye on Malawians who fled to Joburg consulate [VIDEO]

Crowd gathers outside the Malawian Consulate General in Johannesburg, 28 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Malawian and South African officials are on alert in Johannesburg to prevent a gathering outside the consulate from turning into a make-shift refugee camp like the one seen in KZN recently.

Thousands of Malawian nationals began camping at Durban’s Drive‑In site since earlier this month after fleeing their homes amid anti-illegal immigration protests. The province’s government confirmed on Saturday that the group was now being relocated to a new Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre in Musina, Limpopo.

Meanwhile, one of those outside the consulate told The Citizen that he fears for his life after being told he and his friends would be killed one by one.

CONTINUE READING: Don’t make this a refugee camp: Officals keeping an eye on Malawians who fled to Joburg consulate [VIDEO]

5 killed, including children, in ‘hijacked’ Joburg CBD building fire

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services were on the scene of the fire. Picture: Supplied

Five people have died in a building fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday.

Among the dead were two children.

At least one building in Johannesburg CBD was engulfed in flames, sending smoke across the streets of the city on Saturday.

Emergency services confirmed to The Citizen that they were on the scene of a fire at a building in the city, but unconfirmed reports claim the structure in Doornfontein was illegally occupied.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Hijacked’ building fire blankets parts of Joburg CBD in smoke

City Power outraged as hostage attacks escalate in Johannesburg

Picture: City Power

City Power has condemned a hostage ordeal in Ennerdale, where three contracted electricians were held overnight by residents demanding illegal reconnections.

This is the third such attack in less than two weeks, underscoring escalating threats against personnel and critical electricity infrastructure across Johannesburg.

CONTINUE READING: City Power outraged as hostage attacks escalate in Johannesburg

Didiza slams ‘false narrative’ as EFF pushes no‑confidence motion

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didia has slammed misinformation about her handling of the impeachment proceedings. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach



National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has criticised misinformation about her handling of the impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, maintaining that she complied with all constitutional court directives.

This comes after the EFF formally submitted a motion of no confidence in Didiza on Friday, 26 June 2026, calling for the matter to be prioritised in parliament’s agenda.

The red berets are angry that Didiza refused to oppose the president’s bid to interdict the impeachment committee.

CONTINUE READING: Didiza slams ‘false narrative’ as EFF pushes no‑confidence motion

Zwane blow for Bafana ahead of Canada game

Themba Zwane will miss Bafana Bafana’s clash against Canada on Sunday. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana have suffered a major setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup last-32 clash against Canada on Sunday after FIFA appeal committee dismissed the association’s appeal against Themba Zwane’s three-match suspension.

Zwane is serving a three-match suspension he was handed by the FIFA disciplinary committee following the red card he received in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening game against tournament co-hosts Mexico last week.

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain will serve his final match on the sidelines when Bafana Bafana face 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Canada in the last-32 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Zwane blow for Bafana ahead of Canada game

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: EFF targets Didiza over bias | M2 highway collapse risk | Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini interview