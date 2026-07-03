In case you missed it: Khan shooting was real – doctors | MK Party fallout hits Manyi | Chikunga slams citizenship claims

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 3 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as a medical report obtained by The Citizen has revealed that Crime Intelligence boss Major General Feroz Khan sustained catastrophic internal injuries when he was shot in Houghton last week, requiring two emergency operations and extensive blood transfusions to save his life.

Meanwhile, following former president Jacob Zuma’s trip to India, where he met with a member of the controversial Gupta family, there are calls from those close to him in the party for Mzwanele Manyi to be held accountable for this trip.

Furthermore, the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, has denounced what she calls a “malicious and orchestrated” social media campaign falsely claiming she is not a South African citizen.

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Medical report reveals Feroz Khan’s injuries, doctors dismiss claims attack was staged

Major General Feroz Khan’s injuries are severe. Picture Hein Kaiser

A medical report obtained by The Citizen has revealed that Crime Intelligence boss Major General Feroz Khan sustained catastrophic internal injuries when he was shot in Houghton last week, requiring two emergency operations and extensive blood transfusions to save his life.

The report, compiled by a trauma surgeon at Milpark Hospital and reviewed for this article by an independent doctor, details multiple abdominal injuries, massive internal bleeding, spinal damage and kidney complications. The injuries could contradict claims that the shooting was staged to prevent Khan from testifying before the Madlanga commission.

Khan, 56, was shot in the abdomen days before he was due to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption within the South African Police Service. Within hours of the attack, social media platforms were flooded with claims questioning whether he had been shot at all, while others speculated that the incident had been orchestrated to avoid giving evidence.

CONTINUE READING: Medical report reveals Feroz Khan’s injuries, doctors dismiss claims attack was staged

Alleged cigarette smuggler Mazzotti admitted to illegal tobacco trading, Madlanga commission hears

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Allegations of illicit tobacco trading involving Carnilinx have come under renewed scrutiny at the Madlanga commission following alleged admissions made by the company’s CEO, Adriano Mazzotti.

The commission resumed hearings on Friday, 3 July 2026, at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Although senior Crime Intelligence official Major-General Feroz Khan was expected to testify, proceedings continued in his absence due to his hospitalisation following a shooting incident on 28 June.

CONTINUE READING: Alleged cigarette smuggler Mazzotti admitted to illegal tobacco trading, Madlanga commission hears

Manyi targeted as MK party feels fallout after Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India

Mzwanele Manyi, from the Jacob Zuma Foundation, speaks to media outside the Johannesburg High Court, 16 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Following former president Jacob Zuma’s trip to India, where he met with a member of the controversial Gupta family, there are calls from those close to him in the party for Mzwanele Manyi to be held accountable for this trip.

Manyi is an MK party MP. He is also the spokesperson for the Jacob G. Zuma Foundation and is known to have enjoyed a close relationship with the Gupta family before they fled South Africa.

In a recent media briefing in India, Zuma said he had always intended to visit his “friend and brother” Ajay Gupta. Zuma has since been criticised for meeting with a fugitive, with some calling it “insulting”.

CONTINUE READING: Manyi targeted as MK party feels fallout after Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India

Illegal immigration protests: SA responds as Nigeria seeks compensation for citizens’ losses

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: X / @PresidencyZA

The South African government has its hands full trying to deal with the fallout after thousands of undocumented immigrants have been either deported or repatriated.

It is, on the one hand, having to constantly call out the Ghanaian government for sharing inaccurate information on social media, and, on the other hand, addressing the Nigerian government’s call for compensation for alleged losses suffered by its citizens.

The majority of the two countries’ citizens were found to have been in the country illegally, having overstayed their visits by longer than 30 days. As a result, they were declared undesirable in terms of section 30 of the Immigration Act, read together with regulation 27(3)(c) of the Immigration Regulations. They are prohibited from re-entering the country for a period of five years.

CONTINUE READING: Illegal immigration protests: SA responds as Nigeria seeks compensation for citizens’ losses

‘Born-and-bred South African’: Minister Chikunga hits back at ‘fake citizenship’ claims

Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, has denounced what she calls a “malicious and orchestrated” social media campaign falsely claiming she is not a South African citizen.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, 2 July, her ministry says the online allegations are defamatory, politically motivated and aimed at undermining trust in democratic institutions rather than engaging in honest debate.

The ministry stresses that Chikunga “is, and has always been, a born-and-bred South African citizen” and is married to a South African spouse.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Born-and-bred South African’: Minister Chikunga hits back at ‘fake citizenship’ claims

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Nku’s testimony on hold | Mbalula defends Dina Pule | Bucs says goodbye to Mofokeng