In case you missed it: SA loses bid against rhino horn exports | One dead in Durban fire | Zuma’s Gupta meeting sparks legal review

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 4 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, South Africa has lost its legal bid to block rhino horn exports in a landmark court ruling that could reshape the country’s conservation landscape.

Meanwhile, one person has died, and dozens of families have been left homeless after a shack fire tore through an informal settlement in Durban.

Furthermore, questions over Jacob Zuma’s prison privileges have resurfaced after a legal review was launched into his reported meeting with Ajay Gupta.

Weather tomorrow: 5 July, 2026

A cold start is expected across much of South Africa on Sunday, with widespread morning frost forecast over the central and eastern interior before fine conditions develop during the day. Most provinces can expect clear skies, while temperatures will remain cool to mild. Full weather forecast here.

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Court dismisses rhino horn export appeal

Picture: iStock

The South African government has lost its bid to overturn a court ruling allowing the export of rhino horn from captive-bred white rhinos, after the Northern Cape High Court dismissed its appeal.

The case centred on whether South African law permits exports under a specific exemption in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites), with the court siding with private rhino breeder Wicus Diedericks.

Diedericks argued that legal exports would help fund costly rhino conservation efforts, while the government maintained that allowing international trade could fuel poaching. The ruling is expected to have major implications for South Africa’s wildlife conservation and rhino horn trade policy.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa loses bid to block rhino horn exports

One dead in Durban shack fire

The aftermath of a shack fire at the Malacca Road Informal Settlement. Picture: Supplied / KZN Department of Human Settlements

One person has died and about 60 informal dwellings were destroyed in a devastating shack fire in Durban. Emergency services responded to the blaze, which spread rapidly through the settlement, leaving dozens of families displaced.

Authorities confirmed the fatality while disaster management teams assessed the damage and provided assistance to affected residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CONTINUE READING: One fatality confirmed as 60 dwellings destroyed in Durban shack fire

Zuma’s Gupta meeting under review

Former president and uMkhonto we Sizwe party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo

Former president Jacob Zuma’s reported prison privileges are under scrutiny after it emerged that he allegedly held a meeting with Ajay Gupta while on medical parole.

A legal review has been launched in response to claims that Zuma was granted special treatment despite the restrictions attached to his parole.

The matter has reignited questions about whether correctional services applied the rules consistently and whether Zuma received preferential treatment.

The review could have broader implications for accountability within the correctional system.

CONTINUE READING: Government to review Zuma’s privileges over ‘middle finger’ meeting with Ajay Gupta

Anlia Etzebeth wins praise at Durban July

Picture: Instagram

Anlia Etzebeth earned widespread praise after delivering a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem at the Durban July. The singer and wife of Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth impressed racegoers with her emotional performance before the prestigious event got underway.

Social media users applauded her vocals and patriotic performance, with many describing it as one of the highlights of the day’s festivities.

CONTINUE READING: Anlia Etzebeth shines with heartfelt national anthem performance at Durban July

Boks edge England in Nations Championship opener

Bok wing Kurt-lee Arendse scores a try against England on Saturday. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

The Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with a hard-fought 31-21 victory over England at Ellis Park after overcoming late injury setbacks before kick-off.

South Africa lost captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth shortly before the match, but still raced into an early 17-0 lead through tries from Thomas du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa 17 England 14 at halftime at Ellis Park – LIVE UPDATES

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Khan shooting was real – doctors | MK Party fallout hits Manyi | Chikunga slams citizenship claims