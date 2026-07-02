In case you missed it: Nku’s testimony on hold | Mbalula defends Dina Pule | Bucs says goodbye to Mofokeng

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 2 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, businessman Tumelo Nku’s testimony at the Madlanga commission has been postponed indefinitely due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, ANC’s Fikile Mbalula has defended Dina Pule’s return to Cabinet.

Furthermore, Orlando Pirates has said goodbye to Relebohile Mofokeng as he joins Belgian top flight club Royal Union St Gilloise.

Weather tomorrow: 3 July 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves for the east coast, while very cold conditions are expected in the Eastern Cape. Meanwhile, morning frost is expected in North West, Free State, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Tumelo Nku testimony on hold over security concerns as Cat Matlala faces Madlanga commission

Retired judge Mbuyiseni Madlanga at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 5 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Proceedings at the Madlanga commission were disrupted on Thursday, 2 July 2026, after safety concerns led to the indefinite postponement of businessman Tumelo Nku’s testimony.

The hearing, held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, was scheduled to begin at 9:30am but was delayed.

Nku, who had previously framed his role as confidential police source, was expected to continue his evidence relating to the controversial Aeroton drug bust.

However, at 11:30am, commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced that the testimony would not proceed.

CONTINUE READING: Tumelo Nku testimony on hold over security concerns as Cat Matlala faces Madlanga commission

‘She knows better now’: Mbalula defends Dina Pule’s return to Cabinet

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint disgraced former minister of communications Dina Pule as the new minister of social development.

In a press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mbalula said Pule had served her punishment after being fired as the minister of communications by former president Jacob Zuma in 2013.

At the time, she was embroiled in a number of scandals, including accusations of corruption, maladministration, cronyism, wasteful expenditure and abusing state resources with her then romantic partner.

“She went back to the ground and worked to uplift thousands upon thousands away from the limelight, that is what accountability looks like,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘She knows better now’: Mbalula defends Dina Pule’s return to Cabinet

Pirates say goodbye and reveal Mofokeng ‘secret’

Orlando Pirates issued a tribute to Relebohile Mofokeng on their official website on Thursday. Picture: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates issued a heartfelt goodbye to Relebohile Mofokeng on Thursday.

And the Buccaneers revealed that the 21 year-old whizz-kid could have left last season, but chose to stay and help Pirates win their first Betway Premiership title in 14 years.

Mofokeng was unveiled by Belgian top flight club Royal Union St Gilloise on earlier on Thursday. He has joined from Pirates for a reported fee of around US$ 3 million (about R58.5 million).

CONTINUE READING: Pirates say goodbye and reveal Mofokeng ‘secret’

43 passengers allegedly refuse medical treatment after 16 killed in Western Cape horror bus crash

Picture: IStock

A bus accident has claimed the lives of at least 16 people on the N1 near Touws River, at the Gulfstream Garage in the Western Cape.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), emergency team members responded to the fatal bus crash at around 00:45 on Thursday morning.

Based on the preliminary information provided, the bus was transporting 78 passengers from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape when it overturned, claiming the lives of 16 passengers, who were declared deceased on the scene.

Reports claim that 43 occupants refused medical treatment.

CONTINUE READING: UPDATE: 43 passengers allegedly refuse medical treatment after 16 killed in Western Cape horror bus crash

A firefigther, economist and marketing pro – meet the cast of ‘Married At First Sight Mzansi’ S3

Married at First Sight Mzansi S3 cast. Pictures: Supplied, MultiChoice

Last week, Mzansi Magic announced the highly anticipated third season of Married at First Sight Mzansi, sparking widespread conversation and speculation about which brave singles will take part in this year’s social experiment.

Since its debut, the hit reality series has become appointment viewing for audiences across the country, consistently trending at number one on X throughout its first two seasons and driving conversations long after each episode airs.

Premiering exclusively on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 5 July 2026, the new season kicks off with a 90-minute special at 5.30pm. Thereafter, new episodes will air weekly at 6pm.

CONTINUE READING: A firefigther, economist and marketing pro – meet the cast of ‘Married At First Sight Mzansi’ S3

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Court rejects Matlala deal | Outrage as Dina Pule returns | 900+ arrested in 30 June protests