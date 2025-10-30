In case you missed it: Luthuli was murdered | Madlanga spotlight on Sibiya-Matlala relationship | AKA murder accused to be extradited

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 30 October 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, A KwaZulu-Natal court has ruled that ANC stalwart chief Albert Luthuli’s death was a murder.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga commission has heard about the relationship between Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Furthermore, the two brothers arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have withdrawn their appeal against extradition from eSwatini to South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 31 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of level 4 thunderstorms and fire danger warnings issued for parts of the Free State, Gauteng, North West and the Cape regions. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Court rules chief Albert Luthuli’s death was murder, not an accident

Chief Albert Luthuli in Oslo, Norway on 15 December 1961. Picture: AFP

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled that the death of ANC stalwart chief Albert Luthuli was a murder, overturning the decades-old finding that it was an accident.

The judgment was delivered on Thursday following closing arguments heard two weeks earlier. The inquest had been reopened in April this year by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Luthuli died on 21 July 1967 at the age of 58. The initial inquest at the time found his death to have been accidental.

CONTINUE READING: Court rules chief Albert Luthuli’s death was murder, not an accident

‘He loves money a lot’ – Inside Matlala’s relationship with Shadrack Sibiya

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya arrives at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 13 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Madlanga commission has heard about the relationship between Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The relationship was detailed by Witness C, as related to him by Matlala on the day he was arrested. According to the witness, Matlala said he used to provide security services to the late Pretoria taxi boss Jothan ‘Mswazi’ Msibi’s farm.

Sibiya was a regular person at the farm. After Msibi’s death, Sibiya allegedly approached Matlala and said, “Now, since the old man has passed away, please take care of me and I will take care of you in return.”

The tenderpreneur allegedly started making payments of around R500 000 to Sibiya.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He loves money a lot’ – Inside Matlala’s relationship with Shadrack Sibiya

AKA-Tibz murder suspects drop extradition appeal

Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande were arrested by the eSwatini police and Interpol on 24 February 2025. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The two brothers arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have withdrawn their appeal against extradition from eSwatini to South Africa.

In August, the Manzini Magistrate’s Court approved the extradition of Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi Dave Ndimande to South Africa. However, the brothers appealed the ruling.

The brothers face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and contravention of sections 5 and 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 1998.

CONTINUE READING: AKA-Tibz murder suspects drop extradition appeal

‘I’ll give you zero’: Mashatile on the DA’s governance in Western Cape

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has taken a swipe at the DA’s governance in the Western Cape, saying its model is not the best in the country.

Mashatile was addressing members of parliament during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to written questions posed by EFF leader Julius Malema regarding a lack of improvement in municipal governance and whether he found that the Western Cape offered the best model, Mashatile gave an emphatic reply.

He said he sees no signs of good governance when he visits townships like Khayelitsha.

“We need to score the DA’s intervention. I’ll give you zero for the work you are doing. There is zero, completely zero.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘I’ll give you zero’: Mashatile on the DA’s governance in Western Cape

Meet the South African family making billions from pharmacies and their plans for 2026

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman, Dis-chem founders. Picture: BusinessTech

The Saltzman family is set to profit billions from their crown jewel, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, as it has started the first half of the financial year 2026 on a strong note.

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman founded Dis-Chem in 1978, with the first retail pharmacy in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg. Today, the company has undergone multiple changes, but the Saltzman family, together with their sons, remains the majority shareholder.

Dis-Chem’s revenue for the six months ending 31 August increased by 8.7% to R21.3 billion, and core retail profit before tax increased by 25.8% year-on-year. The family is set to pocket the majority of this.

CONTINUE READING: Meet the South African family making billions from pharmacies and their plans for 2026

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Matlala, Mogotsi on witness list | Mamelodi killer abandons bail bid | DStv staff report shortages