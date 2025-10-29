In case you missed it: Matlala, Mogotsi on witness list | Mamelodi killer abandons bail bid | DStv staff report shortages

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 29 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference in South Africa’s justice system has updated its list of witnesses expected to testify.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man accused of killing two women in Mamelodi has abandoned his bid for bail and will spend Christmas behind bars.

Furthermore, just weeks after French media giant Canal+ took control of DStv’s parent company, MultiChoice Group (MCG), the Competition Commission is preparing to investigate claims that the company is planning major cost-cutting moves in its push to return to profitability.

Weather tomorrow: 30 October 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in parts of the North West, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Thursday, 30 October, with flooding expected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, parts of the Northern and Western Cape face fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Cat Matlala, Brown Mogotsi on witness list as ad hoc committee faces time crunch

MPs during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 23 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The parliamentary ad hoc committee probing allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference in South Africa’s justice system has updated its list of witnesses expected to testify.

Members of the committee met at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Wednesday, to discuss the next steps in the inquiry.

The meeting followed testimony from six witnesses, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whose initial allegations sparked the investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Cat Matlala, Brown Mogotsi on witness list as ad hoc committee faces time crunch

Axed councillors have ActionSA membership terminated

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

ActionSA have revoked the membership of former councillors in the City of Johannesburg.

The decision was confirmed in a letter seen by The Citizen.

“I write to inform you that the ActionSA Senate met yesterday, 28 October 2025, to deliberate on the question of your ongoing membership of the party arising from the recent findings against your performance as a public representative and various forms of misconduct that you have been deemed to be involved in.

CONTINUE READING: Axed councillors have ActionSA membership terminated

Tebogo Mnisi abandons bail after being accused of killing two Mamelodi cousins

Tebogo Mnisi made his first appearance at the Mamelodi Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture: Screengrab of video.

A 38-year-old man accused of killing two women in Mamelodi has abandoned his bid for bail and will spend Christmas behind bars.

An emotional double murder accused, Tebogo Mnisi, made his first appearance in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mnisi is accused of killing two cousins in Mamelodi.

CONTINUE READING: Tebogo Mnisi abandons bail after being accused of killing two Mamelodi cousins

ANC vs MGP: Joburg coalition partners accused of going ‘rogue’

Joburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney

The ANC in Johannesburg has threatened to cut off some of its coalition partners it accused of going rogue.

This after the partners “threatened” Mayor Dada Morero with a motion of no confidence.

A group of parties describing themselves as the Minority Governing Parties (MGP) told the media on Tuesday that they had submitted the motion against Morero. The group comprises Al Jama-ah, AHC, UDM and ATM. The motion is reportedly expected to be debated in council in November.

CONTINUE READING: ANC vs MGP: Joburg coalition partners accused of going ‘rogue’

DStv staff allege toilet paper shortage at head office – new owner’s cost-cutting gone too far?

MultiChoice head office in Randburg, Gauteng. Picture: MyBroadband

Just weeks after French media giant Canal+ took control of DStv’s parent company, MultiChoice Group (MCG), the Competition Commission is preparing to investigate claims that the company is planning major cost-cutting moves in its push to return to profitability.

Allegations have surfaced that Canal+ has suspended payments to suppliers and is demanding a 20% discount. The merger between MultiChoice and Canal+ was approved by the Competition Commission, subject to strict conditions.

The French giant wants new and old suppliers, providing office essentials to production houses, to give a 20% discount, or else have their agreements terminated.

CONTINUE READING: DStv staff allege toilet paper shortage at head office – new owner’s cost-cutting gone too far?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mathale on PKTT disbandment | Makate’s R13m Please Call Me legal bill | What now after PEPFAR?