In case you missed it: Zuma, Mbeki fail Khampepe recusal | Stadium flyover sparks safety fears | Fuel costs up this September

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 31 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki have failed in their latest attempt to have retired judge Sisi Khampepe removed as chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed their review application.

Meanwhile, South Africa made international headlines on Saturday before the second Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks, when there was a daring double jet flyover above Cape Town Stadium.

Furthermore, South African motorists have to dig deep into their pockets at the fuel pumps from Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

Weather tomorrow: 1 September, 2026

It will be a fine and warm day across South Africa on Tuesday, 1 September, with very cold, wet and windy conditions expected in the Western and Northern Cape later in the week. Full weather forecast here.

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Zuma, Mbeki lose bid to have Khampepe recused from TRC inquiry in ConCourt ruling

A legal representative speaks during the hearing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) case at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Johannesburg on 5 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki have failed in their latest attempt to have retired judge Sisi Khampepe removed as chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed their review application.

The ConCourt delivered its judgment on Monday, 31 August 2026, granting the former presidents’ urgent application for leave to appeal.

The legal challenge followed a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that dismissed Zuma and Mbeki’s bid to have Khampepe recused from a commission of inquiry established to probe the political suppression of investigations and prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes outlined in the TRC report.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma, Mbeki lose bid to have Khampepe recused from TRC inquiry in ConCourt ruling

Tembisa Hospital looting suspect Govindra granted R200k bail as NPA confirms negotiations

A view of the Tembisa Hospital entrance. Picture: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Tembisa Hospital looting accused Stefan Joel Govindraju has been released on R200 000 bail, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirming ongoing negotiations between the parties.

Govindraju made his first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 31 August 2026.

The 37-year-old faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to allegations surrounding the looting of R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital.

CONTINUE READING: Tembisa Hospital looting suspect Govindra granted R200k bail as NPA confirms negotiations

Metres from disaster? Flyover at Cape Town Stadium sparks safety debate

Airlink jets stage a dramatic flyover during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry second Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South Africa made international headlines on Saturday before the second Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks, when there was a daring double jet flyover above Cape Town Stadium.

Two Airlink Embraer 190 passenger jets, branded and featuring green-and-gold livery representing South Africa and an all-black livery representing New Zealand’s All Blacks, performed what many critics described as one of the lowest flyovers yet recorded – just 12m above the stadium’s roof.

But not everyone enjoyed the stunt as much as the spectators in the stadium, with various international websites, publications and news channels reporting on the flyover, after videos of the moment went viral on social media. Many South Africans responded to the criticism from abroad.

CONTINUE READING: Metres from disaster? Flyover at Cape Town Stadium sparks safety debate

ActionSA open case against senior ANC leader, says Tshwane mayor won’t publish financials

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says the mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, does not have to produce her bank statements to prove that she is not corrupt.

His statements come at a time when the ANC’s leadership in the City of Tshwane continues to insist that Moya has a corrupt relationship with a service provider that carried out renovations at her Pretoria house.

“If they believe that there was corruption, let them prove it. But, honestly, for them to expect that she must show people invoices of the renovations at her house and show who she paid, why should she do that?

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA open case against senior ANC leader, says Tshwane mayor won’t publish financials

Petrol and diesel up in September: Here’s what you’ll pay

Picture: iStock

South African motorists have to dig deep into their pockets at the fuel pumps from Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the prices of both 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will increase by R1.34 per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur will increase by R2.93 per litre, while 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur will go up by R3.15 per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol and diesel up in September: Here’s what you’ll pay

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Feroz Khan fights disciplinary process | Lesufi slams DA billboard | Ramaphosa on Morero’s ‘mishap’