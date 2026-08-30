In case you missed it: Feroz Khan fights disciplinary process | Lesufi slams DA billboard | Ramaphosa on Morero’s ‘mishap’

Catch up on the biggest stories that you may have missed on Sunday, 30 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan has reportedly escalated a dispute over his exit from the South African Police Service (Saps) to the Labour Court.

Then, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has criticised the DA after the party unveiled a billboard about water tankers in Hammanskraal.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said “mishaps” can happen after Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero’s outburst at a resident this week.

Weather tomorrow: 31 August 2026

The South African Weather Service issued no severe weather alerts for Monday, with cool to warm conditions forecast for most of South Africa. Get the full weather forecast here.

Feroz Khan goes back to Labour Court: Will the Crime Intelligence official win again?

Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan appears at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The disciplinary case involving suspended senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan has reportedly escalated to the Labour Court, amid a dispute over whether he has been dismissed from the South African Police Service (Saps).

Khan, who is the Crime Intelligence deputy head, is understood to have challenged the outcome of an expedited internal disciplinary process in which he was allegedly found guilty of misconduct and bringing the police service into disrepute.

A dismissal was reportedly recommended as the appropriate sanction.

However, Khan’s legal representative, Muhammed Vally, has rejected claims that the major-general has already been dismissed.

CONTINUE READING: Feroz Khan goes back to Labour Court: Will the Crime Intelligence official win again?

Ramaphosa hopes Morero will be forgiven for swearing at resident

President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns in Orange Farm, Gauteng, on 30 August 2026. Picture: X/@MYANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC does not condone the behaviour of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero after his outburst at a resident, but it accepts that mishaps take place while politicians are campaigning.

It comes after Morero argued with a community member in Tshepisong on Thursday. After the resident called the mayor a criminal, Morero repeatedly told him “you’re talking s***t”.

Ramaphosa, however, denied that the ANC needed to do damage control after the incident. He even seemed to brush it off as a “mishap”.

CONTINUE READING: ‘There will always be mishaps’ – Ramaphosa hopes Morero will be forgiven for swearing at resident

Lesufi slams DA for ‘opportunistic’ water billboard

The DA’s billboard in Hammanskraal. Picture: Supplied/DA

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has accused the DA of pulling a stunt after the party unveiled a billboard in Hammanskraal.

The billboard criticises the ANC and ActionSA for spending R777 million on water tankers in Tshwane in one year.

Lesufi said the DA was being “opportunistic” and added that the DA had originally appointed the water tanker companies when it ran the City of Tshwane.

The DA’s mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink, however, hit back at Lesufi.

CONTINUE READING: Lesufi slams DA for ‘opportunistic’ water billboard

Tolashe could face legal action

Former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe. Picture: Gallo Images / Lubabalo Lesolle

Former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe is facing renewed scrutiny following findings by the Public Service Commission (PSC) over allegations that a government employee assigned to her was made to work at her private home in the Eastern Cape.

The former minister could reportedly face legal action after a preliminary PSC report recommended that the employee be advised to seek legal recourse to recover money she allegedly lost while working for Tolashe.

The employee was originally appointed to work at one of Tolashe’s former official residences in either Cape Town or Pretoria as a “food aide”.

CONTINUE READING: Tolashe could face legal action over alleged misuse of employee’s salary – report

Rassie has full go at All Blacks about scrum claims

The Springboks and All Blacks prepare to scrum down during the second Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Recent claims that the Springbok pack has been engaging in illegal scrumming by “walking around” to gain an advantage were lambasted by Bok boss Rassie Erasmus after their 33-26 win over the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

The Boks bounced back from their first Test loss at Ellis Park a week earlier to level Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at one-all, with two matches to go, in Joburg and the USA.

But after the first match, and in the lead up to the second, the All Blacks had questioned the Boks’ scrum dominance and claimed that they were “walking around” to gain an advantage, while coach Dave Rennie said he had spoken to World Rugby about it. Erasmus was not impressed with the noise around it.

CONTINUE READING: Rassie has full go at All Blacks about claims Boks are scrumming illegally

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Appeal against Ramaphosa decision dismissed | 41 ambulances sitting idle in Joburg | Boks down the All Blacks