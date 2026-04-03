In case you missed it: Anele Mdoda’s husband must pay back money | Ntshavheni on refugee status | New Sassa payment cycle

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 03 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a ruling forcing Tark Group (Pty) Ltd to repay the profits it made from more than R14 million in unlawful COVID-19 PPE contracts, after the Special Tribunal declared the deals invalid.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has stressed that the South African government is seeking to tighten how refugee status is granted.

Furthermore, The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) kicked off its 2026/2027 payment cycle, but warns that thousands of beneficiaries risk losing their grants if they fail to meet review and life certification requirements.

Weather tomorrow: 04 April 2026

People can breathe a little easier this weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) confirming there are no impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings or advisories in effect for Saturday. Full weather forecast here.

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Company co-owned by Anele Mdoda’s husband ordered to pay back profit earned from unlawful PPE tender

Picture: iStock

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a ruling forcing Tark Group (Pty) Ltd to repay the profits it made from more than R14 million in unlawful COVID-19 PPE contracts, after the Special Tribunal declared the deals invalid.

Tark Group (Pty) Ltd, formerly Tuwo Rhodesi is co-owned by Katleho O’Hara Mokonyane and Bonelela Mgudlwa. Mgudlwa is husband to media personality Anele Mdoda.

The order targets the company’s gains from the irregular tenders, underscoring that suppliers have no right to benefit from state contracts awarded in breach of procurement laws.

CONTINUE READING: Company co-owned by Anele Mdoda’s husband ordered to pay back profit earned from unlawful PPE tender

‘I’ll be accused of xenophobia’: Ntshavheni on defining who qualifies for refugee status

Minister In The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has stressed that the South African government is seeking to tighten how refugee status is granted.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, 2 April 2026, Ntshavheni outlined Cabinet’s latest decisions, including approval of a revised white paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection (CIRP).

The draft white paper signals a major shift in South Africa’s migration and citizenship system. First published for public comment in December 2025 by the Department of Home Affairs, the policy proposes merging three key laws – the Citizenship Act, Immigration Act and Refugees Act – into a single framework.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I’ll be accused of xenophobia’: Ntshavheni on defining who qualifies for refugee status

Here’s what the new Sassa payment cycle means for your grant in 2026/2027

Picture: iStock and Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) kicked off its 2026/2027 payment cycle, but warns that thousands of beneficiaries risk losing their grants if they fail to meet review and life certification requirements.

Older Person’s Grants were the first to be paid in the new financial year, with payments processed on Thursday, 2 April 2026. Disability Grant recipients follow on 7 April, while Children’s Grant beneficiaries will receive their payments on 8 April.

Exception payments across all grant types are scheduled for 9 April. Sassa said any beneficiary whose grant was not paid on these dates should not wait.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s what the new Sassa payment cycle means for your grant in 2026/2027

‘Painful Good Friday’: One Limpopo conjoined twin dies after separation surgery

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: X / @PhophiRamathuba

One of the conjoined twins successfully separated at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital in Polokwane has died, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed on Friday, 3 April 2026.

The twin boys were born on 28 January joined at the abdomen. They were separated during a complex surgical procedure on 17 March 2026.

Although doctors initially reported the operation as a success, signs of infection developed after the surgery. Speaking during a media briefing, Ramathuba indicated that one of the infants died after developing sepsis, which led to multiple organ failure.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Painful Good Friday’: One Limpopo conjoined twin dies after separation surgery

Limpopo blames human error for road deaths amid Easter rush

Long queues of motorists driving back from Limpopo on the N1 heading towards Pretoria after the Easter long weekend on 5 March 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As hundreds of thousands of pilgrims descend on Moria, Limpopo transport authorities and bus operator Putco are mounting a coordinated road-safety offensive.

However, they warn that the government can only do so much when drivers keep making fatal decisions.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety and bus operator Putco held a media briefing at the Transpop monitoring centre to assess Easter traffic flow.

MEC Susani Violet Mathye, addressing reporters alongside the Head of Department and Chief Director of Traffic Services Tshiwandalani Allen Matsila, said the province remained on high alert.

CONTINUE READING: Limpopo blames human error for road deaths amid Easter rush

Yesterday’s recap

READ HERE: Minister car cap raised | Kunene slams Zille video | New Sars commissioner appointed