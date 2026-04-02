In case you missed it: Minister car cap raised | Kunene slams Zille video | New Sars commissioner appointed

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 2 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes National Treasury has increased the official vehicle threshold for ministers and premiers by 37.5%, yet admits it has no consolidated figure for what executive perks actually cost the public.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president and MMC for Roads and Transport in the City of Johannesburg, Kunene, has accused Helen Zille of misinforming the public by posting a video of herself swimming in a pothole in the north of Johannesburg.

Furthermore, after much anticipation and doubt that a new commissioner for the South African Revenue Services (Sars) would be appointed in time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Dr Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu as the man to lead the tax agency.

Weather tomorrow: 2 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says South Africa faces mixed weather with flood risks, fire danger, and heatwave conditions forecast across several provinces on Good Friday. Full weather forecast here.

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Government raises ministers’ car cap to R1.1m, but can’t say what it costs taxpayers

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

National Treasury has increased the official vehicle threshold for ministers and premiers by 37.5%, yet admits it has no consolidated figure for what executive perks actually cost the public.

The price cap for official vehicles for ministers and premiers has been increased from R800 000 to R1.1 million, a move the opposition party Bosa says is “offensive to millions of South Africans” as citizens cope with a R3-per-litre fuel hike.

The increase, which took effect in July 2025 under the government of national unity, was confirmed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in a written parliamentary reply to Bosa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster.

CONTINUE READING: Government raises ministers’ car cap to R1.1m, but can’t say what it costs taxpayers

Lesufi says Dunga is fit for purpose, but the ANC in Ekurhuleni says something else

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga. Picture: X/@insightfactor

Questions have been raised about why Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga as MEC for finance despite his dismissal from the City of Ekurhuleni for allegedly failing to carry out his duties.

Dunga was fired by the Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, last year, where he occupied the position of MMC for finance.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni appeared to support Xhakaza’s decision.

CONTINUE READING: Lesufi says Dunga is fit for purpose, but the ANC in Ekurhuleni says something else

‘Pig rolling in muddy waters’: Kunene says Zille should be embarrassed after swimming in pothole (VIDEO)

Joburg’s MMC for Roads and Transport Kenny Kunene at the reinstatement at the corner of Republic Road and Brightwater Commons Road on 4 March 2026 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president and MMC for Roads and Transport in the City of Johannesburg, Kunene, has accused Helen Zille of misinforming the public by posting a video of herself swimming in a pothole in the north of Johannesburg.

Earlier this week, Zille raised eyebrows when she was seen in her swimming gear doing the backstroke in water she said had gathered in a pothole.

But in a video on social media, Kunene has denied that Zille was in a pothole, saying she was in a hole that had been dug by Joburg Water as the municipality was fixing a burst pipe. He said this is how the pool of water was formed.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Pig rolling in muddy waters’: Kunene says Zille should be embarrassed after swimming in pothole (VIDEO)

‘Behave!’ – Ntshavheni warns motorists on petrol buying as Cabinet flags illegal fuel price hikes

Picture: Gallo Images

A surge in panic buying by motorists has disrupted fuel distribution across South Africa, despite the country having sufficient supplies, according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Long queues formed at fuel stations this week as consumers rushed to fill up ahead of a sharp increase in petrol prices, driven by instability in global energy markets linked to war in the Middle East.

On 1 April 2026, petrol prices rose by R3.06 per litre.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Behave!’ – Ntshavheni warns motorists on petrol buying as Cabinet flags illegal fuel price hikes

President Ramaphosa appoints Dr Makhubu as new Sars commissioner

Dr Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu, the South African Revenue Services (Sars) deputy commissioner for Taxpayer and Engagement has been appointed as commissioner from 1 May 2026. Picture: LinkedIn/Dr Johnstone Makhubu

After much anticipation and doubt that a new commissioner for the South African Revenue Services (Sars) would be appointed in time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Dr Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu as the man to lead the tax agency.

Makhubu is a deputy commissioner for Taxpayer Engagement and Operations, and he will succeed the outgoing commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

The presidency announced the news on Thursday. “President Ramaphosa has made this appointment in terms of section 6 of the South African Revenue Service Act of 1997, following a unanimous recommendation by a selection panel convened by minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana,” said Ramaphosa’s office.

CONTINUE READING: President Ramaphosa appoints Dr Makhubu as new Sars commissioner

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Lesufi reshuffles cabinet | Man seeks child support order | Broos admits striker concerns