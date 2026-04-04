In case you missed it: Mgudlwa speaks out after PPE tender saga | Alberton train station abandoned | South Africa rising debt

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 04 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today Bonelela Mgudlwa, the husband of media personality Anele Mdoda, has spoken out after being implicated in a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender case linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Alberton train station has had no security presence for more than two decades. Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy confirmed to Parliament that there have not been any security officers at the station since train services in the area were terminated.

Furthermore, a parliamentary reply has revealed that South Africa’s growing debt burden is placing increasing pressure on public finances, with the country having borrowed R3.81 trillion since 2017/18 while paying R2.53 trillion in debt-service costs over the same period.

Weather tomorrow: 05 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued its regional forecast for Sunday, 5 April 2026, with a Yellow Level 1 coastal wave warning in effect and a mix of warm, partly cloudy and unsettled conditions expected across the country’s nine provinces. South Africans heading to the beach this Sunday should think twice before venturing out along a significant stretch of the coastline. Read full weather forecast here.

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Anele Mdoda’s husband Bonelela Mgudlwa speaks out after PPE tender saga

Bonelela “Buzza” Mgudlwa and his wife Anele Mdoda at the 19th Annual South African Film And Television Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand o 19 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Bonelela Mgudlwa, the husband of media personality Anele Mdoda, has spoken out after being implicated in a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender case linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently secured a legal victory following the Special Tribunal’s ruling which found that two contracts worth more than R14 million were irregular and invalid.

Investigations, according to the SIU, uncovered “systemic violations of procurement laws” in the awarding of the contracts.

The tenders – awarded to Tark Group by the Mpumalanga Department of Health – related to the supply of surgical masks (R1 080 000) and protective medical jumpsuits (R13 297 500).

CONTINUE READING: Anele Mdoda’s husband Bonelela Mgudlwa speaks out after PPE tender saga

Alberton train station left unguarded for two decades as illegal occupants return

The informal settlement located near the train station in Alberton North. Picture: Supplied

The Alberton train station has had no security presence for more than two decades.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy confirmed to Parliament that there have not been any security officers at the station since train services in the area were terminated.

The absence of any protective measures has left the station vulnerable to illegal occupation and criminal activity, a reality that DA MP Tsholofelo Bodlani brought to the minister’s attention through a parliamentary question.

Creecy acknowledged the gap plainly, stating that her department’s Protection Services “has not deployed security officers in the area concerned since 2003/4.”

CONTINUE READING: Alberton train station left unguarded for two decades as illegal occupants return

South Africa pays R2.5 trillion in debt costs as borrowing hits R3.8 trillion

Picture: iStock

A parliamentary reply has revealed that South Africa’s growing debt burden is placing increasing pressure on public finances, with the country having borrowed R3.81 trillion since 2017/18 while paying R2.53 trillion in debt-service costs over the same period.

MK (uMkhonto weSizwe) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanele Greegory Mwali asked the Minister of Finance how much the government has borrowed since 2018 and how much has been paid in debt service costs.

“Government’s total gross borrowing requirement over the period 2017/18 to 2025/26 (estimate) amounted to R3.81 trillion,” said Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana.

“The total debt‑service cost over the period 2017/18 to 2025/26 (estimate) amounted to R2.53 trillion.”

CONTINUE READING: South Africa pays R2.5 trillion in debt costs as borrowing hits R3.8 trillion

Police minister rebuked by court as appeal in R2m unlawful arrest case collapses

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dealt a blow to the minister of police by removing an appeal from its roll, clearing the way for a man who was wrongfully imprisoned to receive R2 million in compensation.

The case stems from the arrest and detention of Mzondile Andries Thure, who spent two years and one month behind bars before charges against him were withdrawn due to lack of evidence.

In October 2022, the high court awarded Thure R2 million in general damages after finding his arrest and continued incarceration unlawful.

He had initially been denied bail following his first court appearance.

CONTINUE READING: Police minister rebuked by court as appeal in R2m unlawful arrest case collapses

Love triangle jealousy turns deadly: 59-year-old kills girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Eastern Cape

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

A night of drinking at a homestead in Qumbu’s Mthozela locality turned fatal after a jealous man found his elderly girlfriend with another man.

A 78-year-old man was killed at his homestead in Mthozela on Friday, 03 April 2026, at around 8pm, after a 59-year-old man attacked him with a stick and stabbed him multiple times in the upper body.

The suspect had arrived to find his 65-year-old girlfriend drinking with the deceased, who was reportedly her ex-boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the suspect wasted no time in turning violent.

CONTINUE READING: Love triangle jealousy turns deadly: 59-year-old kills girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Eastern Cape

Yesterday’s recap

READ HERE: Anele Mdoda’s husband must pay back money | Ntshavheni on refugee status | New Sassa payment cycle