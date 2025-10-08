In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi pinpoints Saps decline | Flotilla detainees return | Mckenzie slammed for Shein meeting

Catch up on the biggest stories Wednesday, 8 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today,KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has pinpointed the moment when he observed a decline in the standards of the South African Police Service.

Meanwhile, the six South African activists were among those intercepted on the GSF Flotilla by Israel last week have returned home.

Furthermore, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, has been accused of not understanding fashion industry after his meeting with Shein

Weather tomorrow: 9 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in Limpopo and Mpumalanga with possible flooding, and extreme heat along the west coast and adjacent interior. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Rot in police spread after 2007 ANC Polokwane conference, claims Mkhwanazi

Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee’s inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on 7 October 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has pinpointed the moment when he observed a decline in the standards of the South African Police Service.

Mkhwanazi was speaking during the afternoon session of day two of parliament’s ad hoc committee into his own corruption allegations.

As well as the state of policing structures, Mkhwanazi also reasserted his belief that a DA member had compromised investigations by publicly sharing sensitive intelligence.

Mkhwanazi said politics began to infiltrate police structures during the ANC leadership battle between Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. Mbeki fired Zuma as his deputy in 2005, but Zuma won the ANC presidency at the 2007 conference in Polokwane.

CONTINUE READING: Mandla Mandela and other detained South Africans to be released on Tuesday

PICTURES: SA Global Sumud Flotilla activists return

Mandla Mandela, South African activist and grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Rabia Mandela, is cheered by supporters after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport, 8 October 2025, in Kempton Park. Mandela was among six South African activists held by Israeli forces after their vessels were intercepted during an aid flotilla mission to Gaza. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mandla Mandela, Zukiswa Wanner, Carolyn Shelver, Zaheera Soomar, Dr Fatima Hendricks, and Reaz Moola received an enthusiastic welcome at OR Tambo International Airport upon their arrival.

The activists were among those intercepted on the GSF Flotilla last week.

The GSF comprises 41 vessels with more than 400 people aboard, including politicians, activists and aid workers. It was heading to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to the area.

CONTINUE READING: PICTURES: SA Global Sumud Flotilla activists return

Gayton McKenzie accused of not understanding fashion industry after his meeting with Shein

Minister Gayton McKenzie with one of the Shein bosses. Picture: @SportArtsCultur/X

Charity begins at home, they say. However, for Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, it began in Singapore when he met with the bosses of the Chinese global e-commerce platform specialising in fast fashion, Shein.

The rambunctious minister has defended this “engagement”, saying Shein can’t be stopped from doing business in the country.

Speaking to The Citizen following McKenzie’s controversial meeting with Shein, renowned and seasoned fashion designer David Tlale said he doesn’t think the minister understands the complexities of the clothing and textile industry.

“How do you collaborate with someone from outside when you don’t understand what’s happening on the inside?” Tlale asked.

CONTINUE READING: Gayton McKenzie accused of not understanding fashion industry after his meeting with Shein

ANC says City of Joburg coalition ‘intact’… but for how long?

Johannesburg City council meeting at the Connie Bapela House in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

The ANC in Johannesburg said that the government of local unity (GLU) remains intact despite tensions among smaller parties in the coalition.

The GLU is a coalition between the ANC, EFF, PA and minority parties.

However, the minority parties have been divided for some time. This division became apparent when they fielded two candidates from their caucus for the position of speaker of the council after the previous speaker was voted out in a motion of no confidence in June.

Now, six of the parties have threatened to leave the Minority Governing Parties (MGP) coalition, citing irreconcilable differences among themselves.

CONTINUE READING: ANC says City of Joburg coalition ‘intact’… but for how long?

‘We’re still figuring things out’: Portia from ‘Married at First Sight SA’ on relationship with Bongani

Married at First Sight SA couple, Bongani Luvalo and Portia Baloyi/ Picture: Supplied

Married at First Sight SA star Portia Baloyi is taking stock of her life and her relationship with Bongani Luvalo following the second season of the reality show.

The series followed four couples who married as strangers and navigated the highs and lows of married life in real time.

While Portia and Bongani ended their marriage following the ‘decision day’ episode, Portia said they are still “figuring things out” and focusing on healing individually.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We’re still figuring things out’: Portia from ‘Married at First Sight SA’ on relationship with Bongani

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Flotilla detainees returning to SA | Ramokgopa linked to Matlala | Eskom CEO earns R11.7m