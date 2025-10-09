In case you missed it: SIU seizes Maumela’s assets | Police raid Sibiya’s home | Struggling SABC spends millions on CEO

Catch up on the biggest stories Thursday, 9 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Special Investigating Unit officials have seized luxury cars, homes and art belonging to alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela.

Meanwhile, suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya says he will not back down and would have to be fired following a police raid on his home on Thursday.

Furthermore, the SABC showered its CEO, Nomsa Chabeli, with millions in salary during another year of financial struggle.

Weather tomorrow: 10 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, which could lead to flooding. Meanwhile, fire danger conditions are expected in the Northern and Eastern Cape, North West and Free State. Full weather forecast here.

PICS: SIU seizes assets – including Lamborghinis – of Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin

SIU seizes assets from alleged Thembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela amid corruption probe. Picture: Supplied.

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials have seized luxury cars, homes and art belonging to alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela.

The SIU descended on Maumela’s home in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, on Thursday after investigating corruption at the hospital.

“The SIU confirms an operation took place at a Sandhurst home linked to our Tembisa Hospital investigation. We will communicate further once the legal processes have been finalised,” SIU spokesperson Ngwako Motsieng said.

This follows an operation last month by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU). The AFU confiscated around R400 million in assets, including luxury homes, four Lamborghinis, a Bentley and a boat.

‘I will not resign,’ says defiant Sibiya as police raid his house

Deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: Gallo Images

Suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya says he will not back down, insisting that he would have to be fired following a dramatic police raid on his home on Thursday afternoon.

Armed officers descended on Sibiya’s residence in Centurion, Pretoria, to conduct a search-and-seizure operation as part of an investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps).

The raid is believed to be linked to Sibiya’s decision to transfer 121 case dockets from the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in KZN to the police’s head office.

SABC splashes R5.5 million on CEO, while it bleeds R4.2 billion in unpaid TV licences

SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli. Picture: LinkedIn/Nomsa Chabeli

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) may be drowning in unpaid TV licences, but that did not stop the broadcaster from showering its CEO, Nomsa Chabeli, with millions in salary during another year of financial struggle.

SABC released its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025, showing another year of an unqualified audit opinion, but an increase in net losses.

“Receiving an unqualified audit opinion for two consecutive years is a clear indication that the SABC is on the right path to restoring stability, embedding strong governance and fulfilling its public mandate,” said Chabeli.

According to the annual results for the 2025 financial year, Chabeli received a basic salary of R3.5 million, equivalent to approximately R297 916 a month. The corporation spent R1.3 million on her other expenses and allowances.

Canadian R&B duo Dvsn to headline Once Upon a Time in Joburg

Daniel Daley of Dvsn attends the BET Awards 2023. Dvsn will be performing in Joburg in December 2025. Picture: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

True to their commitment to the R&B genre, organisers of Once Upon a Time in Joburg announced R&B duo Dvsn for a second edition of the festival in 2025.

Once Upon a Time in Joburg is a locally owned live music mini-concert festival, organised by Dr Bird Productions. The concert has a strong focus on R&B and Neo-Soul.

In June of this year, Once Upon a Time in Joburg UK hosted a concert featuring UK singer Sasha Keable and US rap singer GoldLink as the headline acts.

On Tuesday this week, the event organisers surprised their followers by announcing that there would be another edition of the concert this year and promised to announce the headline act 24 hours later.

