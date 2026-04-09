In case you missed it: Would you blow the whistle for cash? | Assisted dying battle | Midwife guilty of babies’ deaths

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 9 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the government is considering offering employees financial incentives to tell the truth.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s prohibition of assisted dying is now at the centre of a constitutional challenge.

Furthermore, a Pretoria midwife accused of causing multiple deaths and disabilities of babies has been found guilty.

Weather tomorrow: 10 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned that the Eastern Cape coast faces uncomfortable humid heat, while Northern Cape thunderstorms threaten infrastructure. Most provinces expect partly cloudy warm weather. Full weather forecast here.

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Would you blow the whistle for cash? SA government considers rewards for exposing corruption

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. Picture: x @GovernmentSA

The government is considering offering employees financial incentives to tell the truth.

Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi on Thursday publicly released a draft of a bill aimed at providing greater protection for whistleblowers.

Called the Protected Disclosure Bill, it would introduce protocols to protect the identities of those reporting corrupt activities and to help them deal with the fallout of their disclosures.

One of the standout provisions of the bill is the introduction of financial incentives, with the minister elaborating on what they might be.

CONTINUE READING: Would you blow the whistle for cash? SA government considers rewards for exposing corruption

‘Some people die a gentle and easy death’: Court bid challenges SA’s ban on assisted dying

Picture: iStock

South Africa’s prohibition of assisted dying is now at the centre of a constitutional challenge, with critics arguing that it infringes on fundamental rights and human dignity.

Non-profit organisation (NPO) DignitySA confirmed on Thursday, 9 April, that it has filed an application in the Gauteng High Court to have the country’s current “blanket prohibition” on assisted dying declared unconstitutional and invalid.

Under existing South African law, assisted dying is treated as murder.

At the heart of DignitySA’s application is the argument that the Constitution supports a right to medical assistance in dying under certain conditions.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Some people die a gentle and easy death’: Court bid challenges SA’s ban on assisted dying

Pretoria midwife found guilty for babies’ deaths and disabilities

Former midwife Yolande Maritz Fouchee testifies during a cross examination at Pretoria High Court on 3 February 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Pretoria midwife Yolande Maritz Fouchee, who was accused of causing multiple deaths and disabilities of babies, was finally found guilty on Wednesday and will remain behind bars until her sentence is handed down.

Maritz Fouchee was accused of administering medication to pregnant women that caused birth complications.

The delicensed midwife maintained her innocence until the end, but was found guilty of 14 charges, including assault and culpable homicide of nine-day-old Noah Von Kloeg, after claims that she did not pay attention to the risk factors of several of her clients at her You&Me birth clinic in Pretoria East.

CONTINUE READING: Pretoria midwife found guilty for babies’ deaths and disabilities

‘Horse teeth’ and WhatsApp threats: The complete Londie London, Dineo and Doro Mongy beef explained

Reality TV star and podcast host Londie London (pictured) is called out by influencer Dineo Moloisane after comments made on ‘Podcast and Chill’ spark drama online. Picture: Instagram/ @londielondonofficial

The public spat involving South African social media personalities Londie London (real name Londiwe Zulu), Dineo Moloisane, and digital content creator Doro Mongy erupted this month, quickly escalating from podcast shade to bullying and body-shaming accusations, a rejected apology, and alleged threats.

The drama, which has dominated Mzansi social media, centres on appearance-based insults, alleged personal connections, and clout-chasing claims, with fans divided over accountability and sincerity.

The feud began during a recent episode of the popular Podcast and Chill show. While discussing trends or comparisons in the entertainment scene, the hosts drew a parallel between Londie London and Dineo Moloisane, a well-known social media sensation and content creator.

In response, Londie reportedly lashed out with derogatory remarks about Dineo’s appearance and the source of her income.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Horse teeth’ and WhatsApp threats: The complete Londie London, Dineo and Doro Mongy beef explained

Family responds to call for Mkhwanazi and Madlanga to intervene in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Fans attend Senzo Meyiwa’s funeral service at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 1 November 2014. Picture: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Longwe Twala, son of prominent music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, has allegedly urged the mother of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, to pursue alternative avenues in her search for justice.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus home of singer Kelly Khumalo on 26 October 2014. Twala was among those present at the house on the night of the incident and has since faced allegations linking him to the killing.

In the letter – whose authenticity has not been verified – Twala reportedly urged Meyiwa’s mother, Ntombifuthi, to seek assistance from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The Meyiwa family has distanced itself from the letter, saying they have not received any such communication.

CONTINUE READING: Family responds to call for Mkhwanazi and Madlanga to intervene in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ANC blamed for immigrants crisis | Bozell condemns ‘Kill the Boer’ | Dancing driver surrenders