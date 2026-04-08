In case you missed it: ANC blamed for immigrants crisis | Bozell condemns ‘Kill the Boer’ | Dancing driver surrenders

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 8 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes undocumented migrants are a ticking time bomb for the government with fingers pointing at the ANC, which allowed it to happen and continues to neglect it, according to experts and politicians.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell sidestepped a question about white genocide in South Africa, saying there were “issues” but that he was not willing to comment.

Furthermore, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has warned that no driver stunts are allowed, after a motorist was filmed performing stunts while protruding out of a vehicle handed himself over to authorities.

Weather tomorrow: 9 April, 2026

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday, 9 April, while the Western Cape faces extremely high fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Ticking time bomb’: ANC blamed for illegal immigrants crisis in SA

Protesters in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, march against the coronotion of a Nigerian Igbo king. Picture: Athol Trollip/ X

Undocumented migrants are a ticking time bomb for the government with fingers pointing at the ANC, which allowed it to happen and continues to neglect it, according to experts and politicians.

This emerged as a loose civil movement gained momentum to address the problem after decades of a laissez-faire approach by the then ANC-led government, which dismissed the population’s reactions as mere xenophobia.

Violent protests erupted in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, after the unauthorised coronation of a Nigerian traditional leader without the AmaRharhabe kingdom’s consent.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Ticking time bomb’: ANC blamed for illegal immigrants crisis in SA

Riverlea Secondary hit by another devastating fire, classrooms and library lost [VIDEO]

Inside Riverlea Secondary School, after 7 classes caught fire and 5 were completely burnt and two partially, in Johannesburg, 8 April 2026. The cause of the fire is believed to be arson; three blocks so far have been burnt in different years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

A fire at Riverlea Secondary School in Johannesburg has destroyed an entire classroom block.

It is understood that the blaze broke out at the school on Tuesday evening.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded to the fire incident at about 7:26pm.

CONTINUE READING: Riverlea Secondary hit by another devastating fire, classrooms and library lost [VIDEO]

US ambassador Bozell sidesteps ‘white genocide’ question, says ‘Kill the Boer is wrong’

US ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

US Ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell sidestepped a question about white genocide in South Africa, saying there were “issues” but that he was not willing to comment.

Bozell met President Cyril Ramaphosa for the first time on Wednesday during the credentials ceremony held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa received letters of credence from heads of mission‑designate of several countries during the ceremony.

CONTINUE READING: US ambassador Bozell sidesteps ‘white genocide’ question, says ‘Kill the Boer is wrong’

Tourists behaving badly: Officials warn going wild at Kruger Park could cost you thousands

Picture: Oovvuu/Kruger National Park Videos

Officials and experts have warned about reckless and dangerous behaviour in the Kruger National Park, cautioning that it may be a matter of time before a memorable moment becomes a tragedy.

Their concerns follow two separate incidents in which tourists behaved dangerously near wild animals in Kruger were shared on social media recently.

In the first video, a tourist is seen stepping out of his car to photograph a lion, while others remain safely inside their vehicles.

CONTINUE READING: Tourists behaving badly: Officials warn going wild at Kruger Park could cost you thousands

‘No driver stunts’: Dancing driver hands himself over to traffic officials (VIDEO)

Picture: Facebook/KZN Transport

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has warned that no driver stunts are allowed, after a motorist was filmed performing stunts while protruding out of a vehicle handed himself over to authorities.

A video has gone viral depicting a driver performing stunts on a public road.

In the video, the motorist leans out of the vehicle, standing on the side steps while dancing and gripping the steering wheel with one hand.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No driver stunts’: Dancing driver hands himself over to traffic officials (VIDEO)

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Fannie Nkosi remains behind bars | Another painful fuel hike in May? | Missing helicopter found