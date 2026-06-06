In case you missed it: Foreigners arrested for killing teens | Ekurhuleni peaceful march | Two bodies recovered in EC

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 06 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a 28‑year‑old foreign national has been arrested in the Eastern Cape after detectives traced and captured him in connection with the Motherwell mass shooting that left five teenagers dead.

Meanwhile, residents from Benoni and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng have embarked on a march against illegal immigrants under the banner “Mabahambe”, meaning “they must go”, on Saturday, highlighting concerns affecting local communities and calling for government intervention.

Furthermore, police have recovered two bodies from a submerged vehicle in the Eastern Cape.

Weather tomorrow: 06 June 2026

The South African Weather Services (Saws) says weather conditions will generally fine, but cold weather on Sunday, with morning fog affecting parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, while frost is forecast in areas of the Eastern Cape. Most provinces will experience cool to cold conditions throughout the day, although warmer temperatures are expected in parts of Limpopo. Read full forecast here.

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Motherwell massacre: Foreign national arrested for killing five teens

Picture: iStock

A 28‑year‑old foreign national has been arrested in the Eastern Cape after detectives traced and captured him in connection with the Motherwell mass shooting that left five teenagers dead.

The suspect was handcuffed in Gqeberha on Friday following the killings in Motherwell on 27 May 2026.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the arrest followed an intensive investigation by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

“Acting on intelligence gathered during the probe, detectives conducted a tracing operation from the evening of Thursday, 4 June, to the morning of Friday, 5 June, resulting in the successful apprehension of the suspect.”

CONTINUE READING: Motherwell massacre: Foreign national arrested for killing five teens

‘We just want peace in our country’ – Ekurhuleni residents protest against undocumented foreigners

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Residents from Benoni and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng have embarked on a march against illegal immigrants under the banner “Mabahambe”, meaning “they must go”, on Saturday, highlighting concerns affecting local communities and calling for government intervention.

The protestors have blamed illegal foreigners for most of the crimes committed in South Africa.

“We want to fix our country in a proper way,” one protestor, Ntsizwa, told Newzroom Afrika. “Now we can’t even move now, you understand the way that there are many of these people. I mean, there’s so many crimes that is happening in our country.

“There’s so many hijackings, if you can name them. So why we’re doing this? We want to have a peaceful country.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘We just want peace in our country’ – Ekurhuleni residents protest against undocumented foreigners

JUST IN: Eastern Cape tragedy: Two bodies recovered as search continues

Picture: iStock

Police have recovered two bodies from a submerged vehicle in the Eastern Cape. The grim discovery was made on Saturday, 7 June 2026.

Police divers were activated, and recovery operations were conducted to retrieve the vehicle and search for the missing occupants.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the search for a third person continues.

“The submerged vehicle in Addo has now been recovered from the water. Sadly, two bodies have been recovered from the vehicle, while one person remains missing. Search and recovery operations are continuing.”

CONTINUE READING: JUST IN: Eastern Cape tragedy: Two bodies recovered as search continues

WATCH: Young Mexican fan’s dream comes true as Bafana Bafana shine off the pitch

A young Mexican boy awaited the arrival of Bafana Bafana ahead of their training session. Picture: SAFA



As Bafana Bafana prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, carrying the hopes of a nation to bring the trophy home, the squad and coach Hugo Broos have already captured hearts at their base in Mexico.



A touching moment unfolded this week as the team bus arrived at their Pachuca hotel ahead of training.

Waiting patiently was a young local boy, hoping for just a glimpse of the South African stars. Instead, Bafana Bafana turned his dream into reality.

The boy, the only fan at the hotel, was welcomed with selfies from every member of the 26‑man squad. Broos then gifted him the team’s iconic green jersey.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Young Mexican fan’s dream comes true as Bafana Bafana shine off the pitch

Blitzboks crowned World Sevens Championship winners in France

The Blitzboks, seen here after winning the Sevens World Series title in New York in March, have now earned the Sevens World Championship title. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

South Africa won the World Sevens Championship after beating Fiji 14-12 in their France Sevens quarter-final at the Stadium de Bordeaux on Saturday afternoon.

It was an incredibly tight clash and was an impressive comeback from the Blitzboks, after they had lost two pool games, against Great Britain (19-14) on Friday and against Fiji (15-12) on Saturday morning, but their 26-5 win over Kenya on Friday night was enough to sneak them into the quarters.

That ended up proving massively important, as their comeback win over Fiji then ensured they would secure the Sevens Championship title, after their closest challengers Argentina didn’t make the quarterfinals, while the other two teams in the mix, Australia and Fiji, both fell in the last eight.

CONTINUE READING: Blitzboks crowned World Sevens Championship winners in France

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Do we need another family meeting? | Gauteng’s coldest night of 2026 | Shibiri fired