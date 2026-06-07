In case you missed it: Ramaphosa on undocumented foreigners | Morero blamed for worsening COJ | Impeachment: are MPs up to it?

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 07 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the government has dropped the ball in managing the entry of foreign nationals into the country.

Meanwhile, as the 31‑member impeachment committee prepares to deliberate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate in the Phala Phala farm saga, a fresh battle has erupted over proposals by the DA and ANC that only “fit and proper” MPs be allowed to serve – a move that could bar several members from the inquiry.

Furthermore, Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso says Johannesburg’s financial woes have been years in the making and cannot be attributed solely to the current administration. Nevertheless, she maintains that the city’s financial and operational situation deteriorated further under Mayor Dada Morero’s leadership.

Weather tomorrow: 08 June 2026

South Africans can expect mostly fine and cool conditions on Sunday, with stable weather dominating much of the country.

However, the SA weather services (Saws)’s forecast shows that some regions will see increasing cloud cover and isolated showers, particularly in parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape later in the day. Read full forecast here.

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Ramaphosa admits immigration failures, promises action on corruption and system gaps

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press / Khaya Ngwenya

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the government has dropped the ball in managing the entry of foreign nationals into the country.

He says the state is now moving to tighten enforcement measures, with a stronger focus on addressing the growing challenge of undocumented foreigners and closing gaps in the current immigration system.

“The responsibility for enforcing immigration laws rests with the state and the state alone,” he said.

“There have been weaknesses in the way migration has been managed. There have been weaknesses in rigorous and focused enforcement. There have been instances of corruption. There have been gaps in our systems that have undermined public confidence.”

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa admits immigration failures, promises action on corruption and system gaps

Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in balance as impeachment committee clash erupts over ‘fit and proper MPs’

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

As the 31‑member impeachment committee prepares to deliberate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate in the Phala Phala farm saga, a fresh battle has erupted over proposals by the DA and ANC that only “fit and proper” MPs be allowed to serve – a move that could bar several members from the inquiry.

Ramaphosa now faces the possibility of being removed from office as MPs have taken the unprecedented step of setting up a committee that will recommend whether or not he should be impeached.

Last week, Ramaphosa ignored calls from opposition parties to come clean and address the Phala Phala Farm saga, despite facing the prospect of an impeachment inquiry.

The president had initially remained silent on the pending impeachment proceedings, even as several MPs questioned him about it.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in balance as impeachment committee clash erupts over ‘fit and proper MPs’

Things got worse under Dada Morero as mayor, says BLSA CEO

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: Gallo Images/Masi Losi

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso says Johannesburg’s financial woes have been years in the making and cannot be attributed solely to the current administration.

Nevertheless, she maintains that the city’s financial and operational situation deteriorated further under Mayor Dada Morero’s leadership.

“I think it would be disingenuous to actually place the problems of the city of Joburg on this current administration,” she said.

“That doesn’t mean in any way that we are absolving this current administration. I think things have definitely gotten worse under Mayor Dada Morero.”

CONTINUE READING: Things got worse under Dada Morero as mayor, says BLSA CEO

Free State police officer guns down three family members in murder-suicide

Picture: File Image

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Free State has been rocked by tragedy after a 47‑year‑old officer allegedly opened fire on five people during a domestic dispute, killing three and injuring two, before turning the gun on himself.

Preliminary reports indicate the officer reported for duty on Saturday at 4pm. In the early hours of Sunday, 7 June 2026, at about 12:30am, he allegedly drove to Whittes Plot near Hennenman in search of his girlfriend.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said after failing to locate her, he and the girlfriend’s uncle went to another location where family members were gathered.

CONTINUE READING: Free State police officer guns down three family members in murder-suicide

Musa Khawula apologises to Julius Malema and his wife

EFF leader Julius Malema and celebrity blogger Musa Khawula. Pictures: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters/Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has issued a public apology to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema.

The apology follows an order by the High Court in Johannesburg requiring Khawula to apologise for social media posts in which he alleged that the couple’s marriage had ended because of Malema’s infidelity.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Khawula said the posts he published on his verified X account on February 26 were false.

“The statements that I made in my posts were false, unverified unjustified and defamatory of Mr Julius Sello Malema and Mrs Mantoa Matlala Malema,” he wrote.

CONTINUE READING: Musa Khawula apologises to Julius Malema and his wife

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Foreigners arrested for killing teens | Ekurhuleni peaceful march | Two bodies recovered in EC