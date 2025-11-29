In case you missed it: ‘Cat’ Matlala a ‘grootman’ to Vusi Shongwe? | Russian military recruiters arrested | Boy finds mom fatally stabbed

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 29 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that four suspects are scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being arrested on Friday for allegedly contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

Meanwhile, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has slammed MK Party MP, Vusi Shongwe, for appearing “sympathetic” towards controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala,

Furthermore, the police have made an arrest after a small boy found the body of his murdered mother at their home in the Free State.

Four arrested for allegedly recruiting South Africans to fight in Russian military

The arrests were made after OR Tambo Saps alerted the Hawks to four men who were en route to Russia through the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Hawks, the individuals were intercepted and removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious, and were subsequently referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State section for further investigation.

Is ‘Cat’ Matlala a ‘grootman’ to Vusi Shongwe?

Shongwe this week had an opportunity to questions Matlala along with other MPs, who are part of the ad hoc committee investigating claims made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He referred to Matlala as “grootman,” a term loosely translated as “big brother” in Afrikaans, but used in most townships to show respect to an elder associate or an older man respected in the community.

Boy finds mother stabbed to death at Free State home

Police have made an arrest after a small boy found the body of his murdered mother at their home in the Free State.

The woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who is set to appear in the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

South Africa is currently observing its annual 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and femicide, with acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia stating on Friday that 11 564 cases of murder had been reported between April and September this year.

This is why Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla got herself into trouble, allegedly recruiting South Africans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Questions have been raised about the relationship that former president Jacob Zuma with the government of Russia.

This comes after his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been accused of luring 17 young South African men to fight on behalf of the Kremlin.

These men, who include some of her relatives, have been accused of dumping them in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine conflict without their consent.

These major Gauteng routes will experience heavy traffic ahead of prayer day on Sunday

Thousands of churchgoers are expected to descend on FNB Stadium this Sunday for National Prayer Day, with the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) warning motorists to brace for significant congestion on major routes leading into Johannesburg.

The provincial traffic authority has identified several key highways that will likely experience heavy traffic from Saturday through Sunday evening as congregants from various faith-based organisations travel to the event scheduled for 30 November 2025.

Yesterday’s News recap

