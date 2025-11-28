In case you missed it: Zuma-Sambudla quits as MP | SA daily murders remain high | Severe storms hit Gauteng

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 29 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has stepped down from her position in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the latest crime statistics have shown that the murder rate has dropped in South Africa, but there were still 63 people killed on average every day.

Furthermore, the Gauteng Provincial Government has issued urgent warnings to residents as severe summer weather continues to intensify, with persistent heavy rainfall, powerful thunderstorms and localised flooding creating hazardous conditions across the province.

Weather tomorrow: 29 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of widespread thunderstorms and local flooding risks forecast for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigns as MK party MP

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has stepped down from her position in Parliament.

The announcement was made on Friday by the MK party’s national chairperson, Nathi Nhleko.

Zuma-Sambudla’s departure follows allegations that she was involved in recruiting young South African men who allegedly ended up in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

CONTINUE READING: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigns as MK party MP

‘He can’t go home and eat our money’: Malema wants Ramaphosa impeached over Phala Phala

EFF leader Julius Malema and members marches to Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Johannesburg on 28 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sharply criticised the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), accusing the highest court in the country of stalling on its ruling regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

EFF leaders and supporters marched through Johannesburg on Friday, heading to the ConCourt in Braamfontein to deliver a memorandum demanding the immediate release of the long-awaited Phala Phala judgment.

Although the party’s case was heard in November 2024, the court has yet to issue a verdict, prompting frustration from the EFF.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He can’t go home and eat our money’: Malema wants Ramaphosa impeached over Phala Phala

Crime stats: Murders drop, but more than 60 people still killed daily in SA

Picture: Supplied

The latest crime statistics have shown that the murder rate has dropped in South Africa, but there were still 63 people killed on average every day.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia released the long-awaited crime statistics for April 2025 to June 2025 and for July 2025 to September 2025.

The murder rate nationally between April and June 2025 shows a decrease of 6.9%, while murder stats between July and September show an 11.5% decrease.

CONTINUE READING: Crime stats: Murders drop, but more than 60 people still killed daily in SA

‘We owe this nation an apology,’ says deputy crime detection boss at Madlanga commission

Retired judge Mbuyiseni Madlanga at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on 29 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The transferring of Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) dockets between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is a key dispute that may have set off a chain reaction.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Friday heard more evidence about Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya’s coordination of the disbandment of the PKTT.

Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Lieutenant General Hilda Senthumule, a direct subordinate of Sibiya’s, presented her evidence before the commission.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We owe this nation an apology,’ says deputy crime detection boss at Madlanga commission

Severe storms escalate in Gauteng, residents urged to avoid flood risks

Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Provincial Government has issued urgent warnings to residents as severe summer weather continues to intensify, with persistent heavy rainfall, powerful thunderstorms and localised flooding creating hazardous conditions across the province.

Driven by a developing La Niña pattern, fast-moving storm systems are threatening communities throughout Gauteng.

The government has confirmed that while disaster structures remain fully activated, safety risks are escalating and residents must strictly adhere to official alerts to prevent injuries, fatalities and avoidable damage.

CONTINUE READING: Severe storms escalate in Gauteng, residents urged to avoid flood risks

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Cat Matlala details ‘Mkhwanazi meeting’ | 6 NDPP candidates shortlisted | Shebeshxt case postponed again