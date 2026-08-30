Feroz Khan goes back to Labour Court: Will the Crime Intelligence official win again?

Khan is pushing back against a disciplinary process that reportedly recommended his dismissal.

The disciplinary case involving suspended senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan has reportedly escalated to the Labour Court, amid a dispute over whether he has been dismissed from the South African Police Service (Saps).

Khan, who is the Crime Intelligence deputy head, is understood to have challenged the outcome of an expedited internal disciplinary process in which he was allegedly found guilty of misconduct and bringing the police service into disrepute.

A dismissal was reportedly recommended as the appropriate sanction.

However, Khan’s legal representative, Muhammed Vally, has rejected claims that the major-general has already been dismissed.

Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan heads to Labour Court

Vally told Sunday Times that the Labour Court proceedings stem from the manner in which the expedited disciplinary hearing was conducted.

According to the lawyer, the proceedings continued while Khan was absent as he recuperates from serious injuries sustained in a shooting on 28 June.

The police’s Regulation 9 process, commonly referred to as an “expeditious process”, provides for disciplinary matters involving serious misconduct to be dealt with more quickly.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe declined to comment in detail, saying the matter was “sub judice”.

“Saps will respect and abide by the outcome of the judicial process and will provide further comment when it is appropriate and legally permissible to do so,” Mathe told the publication.

Khan, the former head of the counter and security intelligence, successfully challenged Saps from conducting the expeditious disciplinary process before the Labour Court in December 2024.

Arrest

The Crime Intelligence official was arrested on 10 May 2026 and faces charges including corruption, defeating the ends of justice and contravening the Precious Metals Act.

The charges relate to a 2021 incident at OR Tambo International Airport involving the seizure of 75.9 grams of raw gold worth R62 836.

He was granted bail of R20 000.

The criminal case is scheduled to return to the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on 2 September.

Khan is expected to appear with Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa and businessman Tariq Downes, who are his co-accused.

Aeroton cocaine case

The senior officer has also previously been linked to the fallout from a major cocaine seizure in Aeroton, Johannesburg, in July 2021.

The police intercepted a shipping container from Brazil containing 715.86 kilograms of cocaine, with the drugs estimated to be worth R300 million.

The Madlanga commission has since heard that 579.4 kilograms disappeared while in police custody, leaving 136.46 kilograms unaccounted for.

Khan faced disciplinary action following an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) over his role in the drug operation.

In March 2025, an internal panel headed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi subsequently cleared him of charges relating to defeating the ends of justice and bringing Saps into disrepute.

Evidence at Madlanga commission

Khan has been drawn into a number of allegations at the commission.

Among the issues raised are his alleged links or relationships with businessmen Mohammadh Sayed and Adriano Mazzotti, who are associated with tobacco company Carnilinx.

Other names connected to allegations involving Khan include former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party MP Vusi Shongwe has also claimed he was offered millions of rand to stop probing the major-general.

Khan was due to appear before the commission on 1 July to respond to allegations made against him.

That appearance did not take place after he was shot just days before he was scheduled to testify.

Houghton shooting

On 28 June, Khan was attacked in Houghton, Johannesburg, when his vehicle came under gunfire.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Netcare Milpark Hospital in a critical condition.

Khan underwent emergency surgery and remained under police guard while receiving treatment.

He was reportedly discharged from hospital in mid-July.

The Citizen previously reported on the extent of Khan’s injuries following claims that the attack may have been staged.