In case you missed it: Over 5 000 parolees reoffend | Over 100 public servants flagged for financial misconduct | Crime over Easter weekend

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 05 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the department of Public Service and Administration has been backed into a corner to account for the state of lifestyle audits in the public service, revealing a programme riddled with capacity gaps and incomplete record-keeping.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s parole system is under renewed scrutiny after thousands of released offenders were found to have committed crimes – including serious violent offences – while out on parole.

Furthermore, the South African Police Services in Bloemfontein, Free State, are investigating three separate violent incidents reported within less than 24 hours, which include two brutal murders and a gang-related stabbing.

Weather tomorrow: 06 April 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued its regional forecast for Monday, 6 April 2026, as damaging waves threaten beachfront activities along a wide stretch of coastline. Meanwhile, inland provinces brace for a mix of heat, cloud, and thunderstorms. Read full forecast here.

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Over 5 000 parolees reoffend as inmates lodge complaints over delays, alleged unfairness

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

South Africa’s parole system is under renewed scrutiny after thousands of released offenders were found to have committed crimes – including serious violent offences – while out on parole.

In addition, a number of inmates have lodged complaints and initiated legal action against various parole boards across South Africa, with some accusing board members of unfair treatment.

This was disclosed by Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald in a written parliamentary reply, following questions from DA MP Janho Engelbrecht.

CONTINUE READING: Over 5 000 parolees reoffend as inmates lodge complaints over delays, alleged unfairness

Over 100 public servants flagged for financial misconduct, most cases only ended with little more than a warning

Picture: iStock

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has been backed into a corner to account for the state of lifestyle audits in the public service, revealing a programme riddled with capacity gaps and incomplete record-keeping.

DA MP Eleanore Spies submitted two written parliamentary questions to the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, in March 2026, probing the status of officials flagged for financial disclosure anomalies.

The questions referenced 141 public officials reportedly identified through lifestyle audits.

However, the DPSA moved quickly to correct that figure. The department confirmed that it was, in fact, 117 officials, and not 141, who were flagged for potential financial disclosure anomalies.

CONTINUE READING: Over 100 public servants flagged for financial misconduct, most cases only ended with little more than a warning

Easter weekend in Bloemfontein: 19-year-old stabbed to death, body burnt beyond recognition, gang stabbing

The crime scene where the body of a 19-year-old male was found with multiple stab wounds. Picture: supplied

The South African Police Services (Saps) in Bloemfontein, Free State, are investigating three separate violent incidents reported within less than 24 hours, which include two brutal murders and a gang-related stabbing.

​Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the first incident to be reported is when someone discovered a body in Ferreira Hill.

“On Saturday, 4 April 2026, at approximately 12:19, police were dispatched to Ferreira Hill, situated near the South Park Cemetery,” he said.

“A member of the public, who had visited the area for prayer, alerted authorities after discovering a body.”

CONTINUE READING: Easter weekend in Bloemfontein: 19-year-old stabbed to death, body burnt beyond recognition, gang stabbing

KZN mayor vows to have the last word with illegal foreigners after Easter

Picture: Mduduzi Myeza Facebook profile

An IFP mayor in KwaZulu-Natal has put undocumented immigrants on notice, declaring their time is up and vowing a crackdown once the Easter holidays conclude.

Mduduzi Myeza, mayor of Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality in Estcourt, posted the warning on Facebook on Thursday.

“When we are done with the Good Friday Holiday we will directly address [illegal] immigrants. Their time is up. I ask that they start packing and moving, especially in town,” said Myeza.

He added that he had received intel that the alleged illegal foreigners stated that they were not going anywhere.

CONTINUE READING: KZN mayor vows to have the last word with illegal foreigners after Easter

51-year-old man convicted for raping stepdaughter loses bid for bail pending appeal

Picture: iStock

A 51-year-old man serving a life sentence for raping and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter will remain behind bars after the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban dismissed his bail bid, pending appeal.

Sibongiseni Welcome Banana was found guilty in the Scottburgh Regional Court of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault just over a year ago.

He received a life sentence for the rape conviction and an additional seven years’ imprisonment for sexual assault.

Following the judgment, Banana lodged an appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

CONTINUE READING: 51-year-old man convicted for raping stepdaughter loses bid for bail pending appeal

Yesterday’s recap

READ HERE: Mgudlwa speaks out after PPE tender saga | Alberton train station abandoned | South Africa rising debt