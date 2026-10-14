Madlanga Commission to quiz Serge Cabonge over Sibiya recordings

The voice recordings claimed that former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had met several women through him.

The Madlanga Commission says it will engage with Controversial businessman Serge Cabonge and obtain a statement from him after voice recordings claimed that former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had met several women through him.

The voice recordings attributed to Cabonge were raised during Sibiya’s bail hearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 13 October 2026.

Madlanga Commission

“Mr Cabonge has previously been mentioned at hearings before the Commission. The Commission will engage with Mr Cabonge and obtain his statement as part of its broad investigation into matters falling within its terms of reference and his mention of the Commission in the recording,” said Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels

“The Commission will not comment further on this matter at this stage.”

Recording

The claim emerged when the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard a 25-minute recording of a telephone conversation between Cabonge and Sibiya’s alleged former bodyguard and driver, known as Mr M.

During the call, Cabonge mentioned Tebogo Thobejane, the former girlfriend of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, and suggested Sibiya may have met her several times.

Girls

When Mr M said Sibiya did not know Thobejane, Cabonge disputed it.

“He knows her. I have sat with the general and Tebogo a couple of times… maybe because he meets a lot of girls around me.”

Cabonge made this statement among several claims in the recording, which also touched on alleged dealings involving Sibiya, Matlala and suspended Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Dispute

The state prosecutor, Velile Makasana, sought to introduce the recording during the bail proceedings.

Sibiya’s legal team, comprising Amanda Nel and Estelle Kilian, objected to playing the audio clip in court.

Allegations

Beyond the discussion about Thobejane, Cabonge made several allegations concerning the relationship between Sibiya and Matlala.

He claimed the two men engaged in various dealings facilitated through Nkosi.

Cabonge denied acting as an intermediary, saying the two men communicated directly through the suspended sergeant.

“They were communicating via Nkosi. They removed me from the picture,” Cabonge is heard saying.

Charges

The proceedings come as Sibiya faces charges of sexual grooming, human trafficking, rape and a firearm-related offence following his arrest at a strip club in Sandton on 21 September 2026.

He is accused of sexually grooming Mr M’s 16-year-old daughter.

The state alleges that Sibiya exchanged explicit material involving the minor in WhatsApp communications between 20 July and 3 August 2026.

The alleged rape of an 18-year-old reportedly occurred on 16 May 2026.

Resignation

Sibiya, who resigned from the South African Police Service on 12 October, has rejected the charges against him.

His bail application will continue on Wednesday, 14 October.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa