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Major Kruger National Park bridge reopening hit by more delays

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

18 March 2026

10:53 am

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Letaba high-level bridge was supposed to open on 18 March.

Further delays in reopening key Kruger National Park bridge

The Letaba bridge on 18 January, 2026. Picture: SANParks

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The reopening of the Letaba high-level bridge on the H1-6 tar road in the northern Kruger National Park has been pushed back… again.

Motorists and visitors will now have to wait until Saturday, 21 March to access the route, missing the targeted date of Wednesday, 18 March.

Recent heavy rainfall this past week forced South African National Parks (SANParks) officials to adjust the timeline. 

The bridge suffered severe structural damage during the catastrophic flooding that swept through the region in January. 

Floods hold up recovery

On Monday, SANParks said rivers along the Shingwedzi and Luvuvhu systems have risen and are expected to continue fluctuating in the coming days, as further rains are forecast this week.

“Although the Shingwedzi River is rising, it is not at a stage that the evacuation process for guests and staff in the camp is required. However, management is monitoring the Shisha stream near Babalala/Sirheni, which is pouring out onto the tar road,”said JP Louw, SANParks spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Another major setback to Kruger National Park recovery: Here are the gates and camps affected

Affected areas

Louw said all access gates and camps in the southern part of the park are operational, whilst Biyamiti Bush Camp is accessible only via the Crocodile Bridge side (open from the S25 intersection).

“There is currently no access to S114. Phalaborwa Gate, Olifants Rest Camp, Letaba’s filling station, the Elephant Hall and shop remain operational in the north of the park. In the central parts, the Orpen Gate, including Tamboti and Maroela, as well as Orpen and Satara Rest Camps, are open,” Louw said.

Tourist facilities

The following tourist facilities are also affected:

  • Punda Maria Gate;
  • Pafuri Gate;
  • Giriyondo Border Gate, including Makhadzi Picnic Site;
  • Sirheni, Bateleur and Shimuwini Bush Camps;
  • The Letaba High Level Bridge is still inaccessible, with the repair work suspended until further notice;
  • Roodewal Bush Lodge;
  • Balule Satellite Camp; and
  • Talamati Bush Camp.

Louw said SANParks will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any changes as they occur.

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“The safety of guests, staff and infrastructure remains the organisation’s highest priority.”

Rivers along the Luvuvhu system up in the far north are rising. Video: SANParks

NOW READ: Flooding: Avoid these submerged Centurion roads 

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