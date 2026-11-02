Man handed life sentence for raping and assaulting partner

Accusing his partner of infidelity, the man assaulted and raped her in front of their two-year-old child.

A 44-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured a life sentence against him for raping and assaulting his 21-year-old partner.

The North West Division of the High Court sentenced Dan Murphy to life imprisonment for rape and an additional 10 years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). The court ordered both sentences to run concurrently.

Brutal attack

The violent incident unfolded on 14 November 2024 when Murphy returned to the couple’s home and accused his partner of infidelity.

An argument quickly escalated into physical violence as Murphy beat the victim with his fists, pulled out her hair, and raped her.

The entire assault occurred in the presence of the couple’s two-year-old child.

Following the attack, the victim reported the incident to the police, resulting in Murphy’s swift arrest.

While Murphy admitted guilt to the physical assault during trial proceedings, he denied the rape charge, claiming the sexual intercourse was consensual.

State fights back

The court ultimately rejected Murphy’s defence on all counts. Prosecutor Thandi Ntoyi led the state’s case, arguing that Murphy showed no remorse and inflicted further emotional trauma by forcing the victim to testify.

During the trial, Prosecutor Ntoyi highlighted the severity of the offence.

State prosecutors also drew attention to the overwhelming prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) within the court’s jurisdiction, urging the judicial system to take a firm stance.

Psychological trauma

Taking the stand, the victim shared the harrowing psychological and emotional aftermath of the attack, describing severe sleep disturbances and recurring nightmares.

The presiding judge echoed these concerns during sentencing, emphasising the severe societal footprint of sexual violence and noting the devastating, long-term impact rape inflicts on both victims and the broader community.

Court orders

Alongside the prison term, the court declared Murphy unfit to possess a firearm and ordered authorities to register his details in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Welcoming the final judgment, North West Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari called on the public to reject domestic abuse.