‘R15 million for this nonsense?’ Eastern Cape municipality’s scant stadium baffles SA

Citizen Reporter

To the untrained eye, the Lesseyton Sports Facility in the Eastern Cape’s Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality might look like just an empty field, with some patchy grass, a couple of cheap pavilions, some freestanding goal posts, toilets, a couple of Jojo tanks and a tiny guardhouse.

The stadium was opened recently, with much fanfare from the municipality.

According to the municipality, the centre is a R15 million sports facility with “state-of-the-art rugby and soccer fields with an athletics track”, “grandstands”, ablution facilities and change rooms, and a “rainwater catchment tank and high-rise water tank”.

They also had to perform blasting to clear the rocky terrain and flatten it for this technologically advanced sports facility.

The ‘state of the art’ athletics track, beside the Lesseyton Sports Facility’s grandstands, filled with sports fans. – Picture: Facebook/Enoch Mgijima municipality

After some questions from those without the insight into the technology which went into the creation of the stadium, the municipality updated their self-congratulatory Facebook post with a long explanation of exactly what went into the “construction” of the facility.

It now appears that this Facebook post has been deleted completely.

Enoch Mgijima Municipality deleted that post ???????????????????????????????????? rhaaaaaaaaass iANC— Siphosethu (@sipho_ditibane) October 5, 2021

It was, however, replaced with a simple video, detailing everything the stadium offers visitors, but this video was also subsequently deleted.

One of those who couldn’t believe what he was seeing, was Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

An ANC Municipality in the Eastern Cape, Enoch Mgijima has opened what they call a stadium… R15 MILLION was paid to build this thing & they are proud of it. The people of South Africa must vote these people out of power because they have no shame. None whatsoever! R15m for this? pic.twitter.com/tFJvuFIPo5— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 4, 2021

But he wasn’t alone, as more South Africans had trouble understanding what exactly cost the Enoch Mgijima municipality so much money.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has deleted they R15m stadium post. They know that was crap. But kukho abantu abasathethelela ikaka apha. Foetsek @MYANC.— online user (@KimKardosh) October 5, 2021

Honestly @MYANC this is the pits #15Million yonke!

Enoch Mgijima local municipality community deserved better & we will show y'all @ the polls exactly what that is too!@RSASIU u're on top of things right? @CyrilRamaphosa heads need 2roll ASAP. pic.twitter.com/1asQU690cn— #RealMenProtect???? (@Gaza_731) October 5, 2021

Good morning Mr President. @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA how can you call this a stadium? R15 MILLION for this nonsense and @MYANC is proud of how they have ripped off the citizens of Enoch Mgijima Municipality in the Eastern Cape. Shame on you! #disgrace #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/WGqVVG14CJ— Ashanti Mthuthu (@Ashanti_Mthuthu) October 4, 2021

In another Facebook post, the municipality also unveiled a brand-new school, which looks much nicer than even the Lesseyton Sports facility.

But even this came under the scrutiny of a social media user, who questioned why the school is only being unveiled now, after having been completed nearly two years ago.

Thembakazi Matsheke wrote: “This school was completed more than two years ago and has been standing as a white elephant because their tricks of getting the people of Gwatyu off the farms failed. Now with election time upon us, it is being used as an electioneering gimmick and touted as a symbol of developments that are taking place.

“What they do not realise is that more and more people are beginning to see through their shenanigans.”