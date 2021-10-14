Chicken Licken unamused by fake FB page

Citizen Reporter

A fake Facebook account purporting to be Chicken Licken is in hot water, after its recent racist posts and strange obsession with KFC, took over social media timelines.

The page was first created on 10 September 2021, and seems to have flown under the radar for quite some time.

That is, until the real Chicken Licken Facebook account issued an “important notice” on Wednesday.

“We have been made aware of a fake Facebook page posing as Chicken Licken SA and have taken all the necessary steps in getting it shut down.”

Photo: Facebook

Many of the fake page’s posts are rather problematic, such as one created on 25 September vowing to give away free burgers to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Photo: Facebook

Props for consistently reiterating their no mask, no entry policy, though.

Photo: Facebook

Virtually every post also references KFC.

Whether it be the fast food giant’s R2 donation campaign, or just taking a dig at their menu items, the admin on the fake page appears to have some beef with them.

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

The account started out innocent enough, until it began poking fun at other cultures.

Photo: Facebook

But the last straw, when the fake Chicken Licken account was finally exposed, was the racist post that read: “Coloureds this is for you because you don’t have teeth to chew bones… Just monyamonya and swallow…”

The picture then has a text reading “No bones. No problem.”

Photo: Facebook

Hi Robin, thank you for bringing this to our attention. This is from a fake account and not our official Facebook account, we've reported the page and kindly request that you help us by reporting it too. Here is our official Facebook account: https://t.co/CZCJM7yNft— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) October 13, 2021

Realising the outrage and subsequent threat of being shut down, the fake account then tries its hand at a parody-ridden apology – apparently without reading the room.

The “apology” is ridden with more racist rhetoric.

Photo: Facebook

Then, just a few hours later, another “apology” is posted, asking what the problem was. More racist language is used.