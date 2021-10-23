Nando’s gets flame-grilled for its response to Gareth Cliff’s comments

Kaunda Selisho

Nando’s’ damage control doesn’t seem to be controlling much damage to perceptions about the brand.

Social media users were initially put off by their statement about taking the matter under review and public perception did not improve much after their announcement that they were cutting ties with broadcaster Gareth Cliff.



Fellow broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser called Nando’s “too cowardly” to call out racism and misogyny.

Sigh.



So @NandosSA is terminating their sponsorship of Cliff's platform (good) but they're TOO COWARDLY to call out the mix of racism and misogyny, limiting their "disappointment" to the "environment" that was bad. WTF does that mean?



Call misogynoir out. Flame grill racism. pic.twitter.com/mAAXSQW13t— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) October 23, 2021

He also joked about no longer buying food from Nando’s

I was about to order @NandosSA for dinner but have decided to cliff that idea.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) October 22, 2021

Marketing, communication and reputation strategist Clive Simpkins had a lot more to say from a communications and public relations perspective.

should have been a short, tough repudiation of his blatant patriarchy, sexism and racism. Plus announcing an *immediate* severing of ties. One assumes your contract included an opt-out clause, if he brought your brand into disrepute?

You've always courted controversy.— Clive Simpkins ☸️✝️????️✡️☪️ (@clivesimpkins) October 23, 2021

He labelled their initial response a “brand fail” and went on to inform South Africans looking to stop patronising Nando’s outlets that many outlets are owned by individual franchisees.

“They don’t get to decide advertising, marketing, sponsorship policies etc. So, any justified complaint needs to be raised with the national franchisor. Not your local outlet,” tweeted Simpkins.

That message seems to be lost on the masses, however, as social media users seemed to be serious about cutting ties with Nando’s.

l can’t influence anyone to Stop buying Nandos but l can certainly Stop myself from ever buying Nandos!!

We keep tolerating nonsense but l think, its time.. l am done!!



its sad becoz l actually liked Nandos the chicken bt this thing of Racism, l can’t have that anymore !! pic.twitter.com/dOuYcT62bq— Dr Ghost ®️ (@James_StPat999) October 23, 2021

That response by Nandos is pathetic, more like their small chickens nowadays. Am off them shame…..— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) October 23, 2021

This has to be the longest it has ever taken @NandosSA to post a witty advert or comeback, and with a name like Cliff it should be so easy.— Etienne S ????????????️‍???? ???????? Pfive-G Installed (@EttySh) October 22, 2021

Liking all the Nandos must fall posts while waiting for your order be like pic.twitter.com/foeh0clJHD— Don Petty Cash (@iamkoshiek) October 23, 2021

As cute as the Nandos Twitter personality is now was not the time for it. Take racism and your association with it seriously enough for a statement (in the decent light of day) from an executive, not the person running the social media account. Respect us. Abeg! https://t.co/V1z3KsVrq7— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) October 23, 2021

The @NandosSA sponsored RACISM in South Africa in 2021 = Brand Fail! You should have known better than to align urself with Gareth Cliff. Black people are the majority of your customers but instead of supporting content that has positive social impact you rally behind a racist. pic.twitter.com/lA6dDeuaU0— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) October 22, 2021

Freedom of speech is one thing. Paying a racist to air his views on a platform you proudly sponsor is an entirely different thing. You took most of a day to come up with this woefully unimpressive and backhanded response. Do better.— Lady Vaxx-a-lot (@Aneshree6) October 22, 2021

Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences. It’s very interesting that you deduced this into a freedom of speech issue when it’s clearly a misogynistic and racist issue. Our support for your brand is also under review.— Dumi Gwebu Edits (@dumigwebu) October 23, 2021

The global restaurant chain issued a statement on Saturday announcing and explaining its decision. The brand began by reiterating their support for “healthy debate” and the right to freedom of speech.

“There are many instances in which Nando’s has not agreed with the opinions of both the guests and presenters of Cliff Central, but we have upheld their right to express those views as a core component of a healthy constitutional democracy.”

“In the case of The Burning Platform episode aired on 21 October 2021, Nando’s is of the view that Gareth Cliff failed to create an environment where free speech was possible by talking over Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissing her view while not allowing her to adequately express it.”

As such, Nando’s announced their decision to terminate their sponsorship of the 44-year-old’s show, citing his conduct as “highly disappointing” and “at odds” with the reasons that the brand originally entered into the sponsorship agreement for.

This is after a five-year relationship with Gareth and Cliff Central.



During the aforementioned debate, Cliff dismissed social activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane’s experience of racism as “anecdotal and unimportant.”