Nando’s gets flame-grilled for its response to Gareth Cliff’s comments

Nando’s’ damage control doesn’t seem to be controlling much damage to perceptions about the brand.
Social media users were initially put off by their statement about taking the matter under review and public perception did not improve much after their announcement that they were cutting ties with broadcaster Gareth Cliff.
Fellow broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser called Nando’s “too cowardly” to call out racism and misogyny.
He also joked about no longer buying food from Nando’s
Marketing, communication and reputation strategist Clive Simpkins had a lot more to say from a communications and public relations perspective.
He labelled their initial response a “brand fail” and went on to inform South Africans looking to stop patronising Nando’s outlets that many outlets are owned by individual franchisees.
“They don’t get to decide advertising, marketing, sponsorship policies etc. So, any justified complaint needs to be raised with the national franchisor. Not your local outlet,” tweeted Simpkins.
That message seems to be lost on the masses, however, as social media users seemed to be serious about cutting ties with Nando’s.
The global restaurant chain issued a statement on Saturday announcing and explaining its decision. The brand began by reiterating their support for “healthy debate” and the right to freedom of speech.
“There are many instances in which Nando’s has not agreed with the opinions of both the guests and presenters of Cliff Central, but we have upheld their right to express those views as a core component of a healthy constitutional democracy.”
“In the case of The Burning Platform episode aired on 21 October 2021, Nando’s is of the view that Gareth Cliff failed to create an environment where free speech was possible by talking over Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissing her view while not allowing her to adequately express it.”
As such, Nando’s announced their decision to terminate their sponsorship of the 44-year-old’s show, citing his conduct as “highly disappointing” and “at odds” with the reasons that the brand originally entered into the sponsorship agreement for.
This is after a five-year relationship with Gareth and Cliff Central.
During the aforementioned debate, Cliff dismissed social activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane’s experience of racism as “anecdotal and unimportant.”