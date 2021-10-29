PICS: Peacock makes lucky escape after being stolen by drug addicts

Citizen Reporter

An unsuspecting peacock was put through the ringer by two enterprising drug addicts in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the bird was stolen by the addicts and had some feathers plucked.

The drug addicts being confronted by Rusa. Picture: Supplied

The plan, according to a man who purchased it from the addicts at R300, was to sell the bird and the feathers separately, and hopefully profit handsomely.

The proceeds were allegedly going towards feeding the addicts’ heroin addiction.

Picture: Supplied

Rusa was contacted by a concerned passerby who told them the occupants of a white VW Golf bought the bird from the addicts.

When Rusa tracked the vehicle down, officers found the peacock in the backseat of the vehicle. It’s legs were bound.

Picture: Supplied

Luckily, the peacock survived the ordeal, and other than being slightly worse for wear, shaken with a few feathers missing, it looks as though it will make a full recovery.