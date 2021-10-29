Eish!

News | Eish!

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
29 Oct 2021
1:17 pm

PICS: Peacock makes lucky escape after being stolen by drug addicts

Citizen Reporter

The plan was allegedly to sell the peacock and its the feathers separately, and hopefully profit handsomely for a heroin fix.

One of the Rusa officers who rescued a peacock in Verulam, KZN. Photo: Supplied

An unsuspecting peacock was put through the ringer by two enterprising drug addicts in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the bird was stolen by the addicts and had some feathers plucked. 

The drug addicts being confronted by Rusa. Picture: Supplied

The plan, according to a man who purchased it from the addicts at R300, was to sell the bird and the feathers separately, and hopefully profit handsomely.

ALSO READ: Snake catcher snatches ‘feisty’ black mamba under young girl’s bed in KZN

The proceeds were allegedly going towards feeding the addicts’ heroin addiction. 

PICS: Peacock makes lucky escape after being stolen by drug addicts
Picture: Supplied

Rusa was contacted by a concerned passerby who told them the occupants of a white VW Golf bought the bird from the addicts. 

When Rusa tracked the vehicle down, officers found the peacock in the backseat of the vehicle. It’s legs were bound. 

PICS: Peacock makes lucky escape after being stolen by drug addicts
Picture: Supplied

Luckily, the peacock survived the ordeal, and other than being slightly worse for wear, shaken with a few feathers missing, it looks as though it will make a full recovery. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

Renewables get R50bn private sector boost
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

WORLD

WATCH: Ship carrying thousands of kgs of chemicals on fire off Canada coast
5 days ago
5 days ago

WORLD

Saudi Arabia eyes zero carbon emissions by 2060
6 days ago
6 days ago

GOVERNMENT

SA must transition to clean energy – but it's too broke to do so
7 days ago
7 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

Renewables get R50bn private sector boost
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

WORLD

WATCH: Ship carrying thousands of kgs of chemicals on fire off Canada coast
5 days ago
5 days ago

WORLD

Saudi Arabia eyes zero carbon emissions by 2060
6 days ago
6 days ago

GOVERNMENT

SA must transition to clean energy – but it's too broke to do so
7 days ago
7 days ago