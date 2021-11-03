WATCH: Privates client causes chaos inside Capitec branch

Citizen Reporter

Banks have a way of bringing out the worst in people. Anger and tears are not a foreign sight.

But what recently transpired at a Capitec Bank branch has left social media users confused, shocked and concerned.

Photo: Screenshot

A naked woman, clearly dissatisfied with some aspect of her Capitec banking experience, was filmed throwing objects off a consultant’s desk.

Security arrives but guards appear visibly stumped as to how to handle the situation.

Stranger still, her clothes do not appear strewn anywhere nearby, begging the question, did she arrive naked?

This and many more burning questions were sent to Capitec, but so far, no responses have been received.

Twitter screenshot

During the outburst, nervous customers appeared to move quickly towards the bank’s exits, presumably to get out of the firing line.

Not the first bank tantrum

The Capitec incident is not the first of its kind, and will certainly not be the last.

In 2019, a woman was caught on camera urinating inside an FNB branch.

The woman alleged that she had been waiting for assistance for an hour, that the toilets were locked and that she was “pressed” and had no choice but to go ahead with the act.

The bank told The Citizen at the time that for security reasons, customers are not allowed to use back-office restroom facilities in bank branches.

Should Capitec respond, updates will be provided.