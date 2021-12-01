‘Mongrel’ and ‘clueless minister’: Mbalula and Niehaus in yet another Twitter feud

Gareth Cotterell

The spokesperson of the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), Carl Niehaus, and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula are at each other’s throats again.

The two ANC veterans have been taking shots at each other on social media for months.

The latest Twitter war was started on Tuesday when Niehaus asked Mbalula to explain a report about a luxury house he initially offered to buy, but which was subsequently purchased by a company linked to the suspended National Lotteries Commission chief operating officer Phillemon Letwaba.

Minister @MbalulaFikile called me all kinds of names, and falsely accused me of Prasa tenders. All blatant lies, which I'm dealing with in two ongoing defamation lawsuits.



Can he explain what's going on here? Talking about living in a glass house … https://t.co/qhQp2vSEJi — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) November 30, 2021

Mbalula responded to that by calling Niehaus a “renowned world-class fraudster”.

He then brought up the time Niehaus falsely claimed his mother was dead. He compared Niehaus to Rosemary Ndlovu, the former police officer who killed her family members so that she could cash in on insurance and funeral policy payouts.

In 2017, Niehaus claimed his mother was dead to get out of paying a R4.3 million debt. He told his former landlord that the inheritance from his “dead” mother would enable him to settle the debt. Family members later revealed his mother, Magrietha Niehaus, was alive.

Niehaus responded by dredging up accusations that Mbalula’s wife had irregularly benefited from state funeral tenders.

Eish, is your wife looking for funeral tenders again? pic.twitter.com/A2NJ9Czkud— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 1, 2021

Mbalula then called Niehaus an umgodoyi, which means mongrel in English. He also tweeted: “Be careful of imigodoyi masquerading as revolutionaries in a sheep skin.”

Be Careful of IMIGODOYI ….. pic.twitter.com/HTyJ7NQNFF— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) November 30, 2021

Still triggered, Mbalula continued the senseless Twitter feud on Wednesday morning, saying that the ANC’s renewal was not possible if Niehaus was still involved with the party.

ANC renewal and unity is in my considered view without a Carl Nieghous.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) December 1, 2021

Niehaus then cited the mess at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Metrorail, labelling Mbalula a “clueless minister”.

While Prasa and Metrorail trains are standing still with no railway tracks, roads littered with potholes; a certain clueless Minister is having a Twitter meltdown about me – instead of doing his job for millions of commuters. Talk about gross incompetence! pic.twitter.com/37eFSwwvY2— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 1, 2021

On Sunday, Niehaus tweeted that he told the ANC that appointing Fikile Mbalula as its head of elections would “end in tears”. He also called Mbalula a “clown” and “blower of hot air”.

This came after the transport minister was named Mampara of the Week by the Sunday Times.