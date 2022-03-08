Nando’s pokes fun at vaccine side effects conspiracy

Siyanda Ndlovu

Spicy, and thorny sometimes, but importantly humorous, whoever is behind the keyboard running social media for fast food chain Nando’s is at it again.

As always, Nando’s has become a mini topic on Twitter after its comment on the trending topic of the Pfizer vaccine’s side effects.

Anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists have had their fair share of fun, aimed at irking those already vaccinated.

The Pfizer report found that the millions of participants that experienced side effects from its vaccine exhibited mild symptoms which faded substantially after one day.

The list of adverse effects according to the document includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem and the list goes on…

Nando’s has since “hijacked” the topic and cleverly aligned it to their social media campaign advertising the sides on their meals.

While many are still confused about the vaccine side effects Nando’s wrote on their timeline: “With all the conspiracy in the air, we wanted to clear something up…”

With all the conspiracy in the air, we wanted to clear something up… #VaccineSideEffects pic.twitter.com/wtWZisLo8S— NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 8, 2022

It seems the campaign was well received by tweeps. Here is what some of them had to say:

Im sure Nandos admin is earning more than TBo touch at Metro Fm pic.twitter.com/jRtYHZrXPr— Thoriso 97th (@thoriso97) March 8, 2022

Get my Breast & Wedges ready. I'm coming over. pic.twitter.com/6V4P69RAjY— Sensei_Juice (@MogulJuice) March 8, 2022