WATCH: Naughty kid makes getaway after scribbling on car with lipstick

Kgomotso Phooko

Who needs naughty corner time? Definitely the little kid in this video below. Watch the cute – but naughty – video of a little rascal that has gone viral on Instagram.

The child can be seen scribbling all over his dad’s white car with what is presumably his mom’s red lipstick. Other cases of lipstick lie on the floor next to the child.

When chastised by his dad, the boy immediately drops the lipstick and gets on his little scooter and attempts to flee.

His getaway attempt fails though when he hits the curb.