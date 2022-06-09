WATCH: Ape grabs teen at zoo and refuses to let go

Faizel Patel

A screaming zoo visitor got the fright of his life after he was grabbed by an orangutan, who stuck his arms through his cage’s bars and refused to let go of his leg after the boy jumped over safety rail to get a closer look.

According to Mail online, 19-year-old Hasan Arifin leapt towards an ape cage at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia

Arifin leaped over the rail to confront the normally gentle great ape called Tina and began filming himself while dancing in front of her.

Zoo workers told local news outlet Riau Saura that Hasan had previously aimed a kick towards the ape

In the video, Tina can be seen dragging Arifin closer as he screams ‘No, no, no!’

As the teen starts to wriggle free, Tina pulls his foot towards her mouth and tries to bite it before he eventually makes his escape.

After finally being pulled free by a friend, Arifin apologised for his actions.

This is not the first time an animal grabbed a visitor at a zoo.

Last month, a gatvol lion at Jamaica Zoo bit off a man’s finger after he taunted the beast.

A video of the incident, which went viral, showed an African lion roaring and visibly angry in its enclosure while the man continues to tease the wild cat to the delight of some female spectators, who were filming the entire incident.

The man nonchalantly continued to poke his finger through the mesh fencing, which irritated the lion even more.

The situation went horribly wrong when the king of the jungle grabbed the man’s finger in its massive jaw.

As the man screamed using all his strength to pull the animal off to let go of his hand, the lion refused to budge.

After what seemed like an endless struggle, the lion eventually release the man’s finger.

It is believed the man lost his finger in the scuffle with the lion.

