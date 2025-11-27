Should courts reconsider caning debate

Corporal punishment sparks instant conflict, yet its intensity suggests the judiciary may be the fairest arena for clarity.

Mention the words corporal punishment and you are guaranteed to spark a fiery debate.

There are so many people that are for it and so many vehemently opposed.

The “when we were young it made us stronger” argument is countered by “that leads to more violence, which in turn leads to more abuse as a result”.

It’s such a tricky subject line and Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald stepped into it front and centre when he suggested it to reform adult prison inmates.

But he was slammed for even the suggestion as parliamentary members of the portfolio committee on correctional services this week insisted the sheer mention of it was “belittling”.

The ANC’s Mzwanele Sokopo reminded him that corporal punishment was outlawed in 1997 and “any debate over judicial punishment should be reserved for the courts”.

Is it an unpopular suggestion? Probably, but if it evokes so much debate, then is taking it to the courts such a bad idea?