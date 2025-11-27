Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Should courts reconsider caning debate

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

27 November 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Corporal punishment sparks instant conflict, yet its intensity suggests the judiciary may be the fairest arena for clarity.

Should courts reconsider caning debate

Public backlash to caning proposals reveals deep division. Picture: iStock

Mention the words corporal punishment and you are guaranteed to spark a fiery debate.

There are so many people that are for it and so many vehemently opposed.

The “when we were young it made us stronger” argument is countered by “that leads to more violence, which in turn leads to more abuse as a result”.

It’s such a tricky subject line and Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald stepped into it front and centre when he suggested it to reform adult prison inmates.

ALSO READ: School principal suspended after beating student for not paying school trip fee

But he was slammed for even the suggestion as parliamentary members of the portfolio committee on correctional services this week insisted the sheer mention of it was “belittling”.

The ANC’s Mzwanele Sokopo reminded him that corporal punishment was outlawed in 1997 and “any debate over judicial punishment should be reserved for the courts”.

Is it an unpopular suggestion? Probably, but if it evokes so much debate, then is taking it to the courts such a bad idea?

Read more on these topics

corporal punishment Editorials

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘SA does not appreciate insults,’ Ramaphosa says after Trump bars Pretoria from G20 Summit in US
News Matlala explains how he got R360m Saps tender amid fronting and compliance concerns
Cricket Star performer Harmer says Proteas’ success is all that matters
Politics Ramaphosa allies block surprise exit plan
Crime High Court judge and three others arrested for corruption

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships