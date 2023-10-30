Snow in October: Van Reenen and Warden are a winter wonderland

Motorists have been urged to delay their trips to these regions if possible.

Motorists have been urged to take caution after a report of snowfall was confirmed between Van Reenen’s Pass and Warden.

According to TrafficSA, snowfall has been confirmed in several regions of the country, including Harrismith as well as in the Free State, accompanied by heavy rains and sleet.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) last week predicted that there would most likely be disruptive snowfall over the Drakensberg Mountains and Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

“Lighter snowfalls can be expected over higher peaks of adjoining provinces such as the Eastern Cape and extreme eastern Free State.

Light snowfalls

“There is even a small, but distinct possibility of light snowfalls over the Roossenekal pass as well as the Belfast and Dullstroom areas of the Mpumalanga escarpment early next week,” SAWS said on Friday.

Meanwhile, images of snow-covered landscapes have been emerging on X (formerly Twitter), as a number of residents woke up to a winter wonderland.

N3TC urged motorists not to travel or to delay travel into those areas if possible.

SAWS services have also cautioned that the snow was expected to result in dangerous driving conditions and that motorists will likely experience road closures.

Farmers have been urged to secure their vulnerable livestock. Residents are also urged to be prepared in case of a loss of municipal services as a result of the weather conditions.