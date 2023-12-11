Case against Jub Jub postponed to next year

The rapper was arrested in July and is facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder, assault and kidnapping.

The case against rapper and Uyajola9/9 presenter Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has been postponed February 2024.

The rapper made his appearance at the the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

During his court appearance last month, the rapper, through his legal representative, asked for his case to be postponed to next year due to a work tour commitment.

ALSO READ: ‘Fabrication of charges,’ says Jub Jub’s lawyer as he appears in court

The rapper was arrested in July and is facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder, assault and kidnapping.

He was released on bail of R10,000 and has denied all charges.

According to the NPA, one of the complainants opened a case of rape in February last year and alleged the incidents happened between 2006 and 2009 while she was in a relationship with him.

“She decided to approach the police following Maarohanye’s degrading comments about her on a podcast,” said the NPA.

“After seeing her speaking out about her ordeal on social media, more women decided that it was time to come forward and tell their stories.”

Jub Jub on Podcast and Chill

The rapper made headlines after being a guest on Podcast and Chill, hosted by MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho) in 2021.

In the episode, he made comments about ex-partner Amanda Du Pont, admitting she was “one of the ladies” he had “smashed”.

“The relationship was good, but I [expletive] up. I was dating Amanda, she was still at AFDA. The relationship went on for about three years. We stayed together in the south. I thought so too [that it would be a hit and run] until […] there were just so many temptations. Me being with Amanda was never about me cheating on her,” said the rapper before talking about his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo.

ALSO READ: Moja Love clears the air on Jub Jub’s ‘dismissal’

In response, Amanda took to Instagram in a video accusing the rapper of raping her during the years of their relationship.

“He suffocated me. He literally suffocated me,” she alleged at the time.

READ NEXT: Maarohanye apologises to Amanda for ‘humiliation’ and ‘hurt’ he caused her