Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s bail delayed amid investigations

Nkosi is facing multiple charges.

South African Police Service (Saps) Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will remain behind bars after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court postponed his bail application.

Nkosi appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, following his arrest last week.

His arrest stems from a police operation carried out at his home in Pretoria North on 2 April under a J51 search-and-seizure warrant.

During the search, police recovered 490 rounds of unlicensed ammunition and a state-issued hand grenade.

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Investigators also found several case dockets linked to different police stations.

Nkosi now faces multiple charges, including possession of unlicensed ammunition, theft, defeating the ends of justice, and failure to properly secure firearms and ammunition in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

This marks the second raid at Nkosi’s home, with a previous search conducted in October 2025.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s bail delayed

The state told the court on Tuesday it was not in a position to proceed with Nkosi’s bail application, indicating that further investigation is required before the matter can continue.

The prosecution indicated that they still need to examine the case dockets allegedly found in Nkosi’s possession and complete testing on explosives seized during the operation.

His lawyers, however, argued for the court to hear his bail application.

The court postponed the matter to 13 April, when Nkosi is expected to formally apply for bail.

Nkosi, who serves as a detective in Gauteng police’s organised crime unit, has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks due to allegations of corruption.

He has been implicated at the Madlanga commission, where it has been alleged that he acted as a key intermediary between senior police officials and suspected members of the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Nkosi, who is suspended, is among five police officers currently under criminal investigation.

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