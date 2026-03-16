Alleged shooter of Marius, aka Witness D, nabbed

Procedures need be put in place to protect witnesses and avoid these circumstances.

A suspect has been arrested in the assassination of Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, a former EMPD official and security industry member who was killed in December outside his home in Brakpan after he testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry regarding alleged police corruption.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the task team established to investigate cases emanating from the commission had their first breakthrough with the arrest of a suspect believed to be the shooter.

The suspect, arrested in Johannesburg, is expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The vehicle believed to have been used on the day Witness D was murdered has also been seized, Mathe said.

“The team that was established by General Fannie Masemola on instruction by the president, obtained a J50 warrant of arrest and made their first arrest on Saturday,” she said.

Parliament calls for transparency

National Assembly chair of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron said this arrest is an important first step.

“The real test is whether Saps can build a case that reaches beyond the alleged shooter and exposes who planned, enabled and ordered this murder.

“In matters linked to the commission, South Africans need to see credible, thorough, prosecution-led investigations, not isolated arrests followed by silence.”

There must also be continued transparency on the progress of the broader task team investigation.

Cameron added. “Witness intimidation and killings strike at the heart of justice and public confidence in the rule of law,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘How do you know?’ – Shibiri discusses ‘group of five’ at Madlanga commission

Calls to ramp up witness protection

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan has welcomed the arrest. “The monumental task of investigating and then prosecuting the offender lies ahead.

“The police and prosecutors must now ensure that investigations are done by the book. Due to backlogs, prosecuting the accused can be a long, tiresome process,” she said.

Procedures need be put in place to protect witnesses and avoid these circumstances.

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleke said the arrest is welcome, and the first breakthrough by the task team is commendable, adding that this should be their motivation for additional successful investigations.

“As a result, more arrests are made for cases of this nature. It should be strongly emphasised that the hardened criminals should not hold witness’s hostage.

“I believe that the investigations will uncover other suspects linked to this case. This can act as a deterrence to curtail the assassination of witnesses.”

READ NEXT: Madlanga Commission acknowledges Witness D’s bravery after murder suspect arrested