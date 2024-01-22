Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

22 Jan 2024

12:31 pm

Five people murdered in apparent mob justice in Midrand

Their families insist the slain men were not criminals.

Five people murdered in Tembisa in apparent mob justice

Picture: iStock

Five men have been murdered in Rabie Ridge, Midrand.

It is understood the men were stoned to death in a mob justice incident.

Their families are believed to be inconsolable, insisting the slain men were not criminals.

It is understood that one mother has lost two sons, aged 22 and 19, who were among the five men killed.

Mob justice

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers attended to the scene at Marogoro Street in Rabie Ridge on Monday morning.

“Five men were found dead. The suspicion is that they were stoned to death by community members. No one has been arrested. A case of murder with five counts is opened for further investigations.

“The public is urged not to take the law into their own hands as this also constitute to a crime but rather work together with the police by reporting any criminal activities on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp which can downloaded on any smartphone,” Nevhuhulwi said.  

ALSO READ: Guns for hire: Alleged hitman nabbed with firearms in Durban

Read more on these topics

mob justice Murder Police tembisa

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe