Five people murdered in apparent mob justice in Midrand

Their families insist the slain men were not criminals.

Five men have been murdered in Rabie Ridge, Midrand.

It is understood the men were stoned to death in a mob justice incident.

Their families are believed to be inconsolable, insisting the slain men were not criminals.

It is understood that one mother has lost two sons, aged 22 and 19, who were among the five men killed.

Mob justice

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers attended to the scene at Marogoro Street in Rabie Ridge on Monday morning.

“Five men were found dead. The suspicion is that they were stoned to death by community members. No one has been arrested. A case of murder with five counts is opened for further investigations.

“The public is urged not to take the law into their own hands as this also constitute to a crime but rather work together with the police by reporting any criminal activities on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp which can downloaded on any smartphone,” Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: Guns for hire: Alleged hitman nabbed with firearms in Durban