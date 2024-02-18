Four suspected murderers killed in dramatic shootout with police

When instructed to halt their vehicle, the suspects responded with gunfire, initiating an exchange of bullets.

The prime suspects opened fire on the police were they were asked to stop their car. Image: iStock

Following the gruesome murders of a 48-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter in Emachobeni, Inanda, in KwaZulu-Natal, a shootout ensued between police and the criminals, resulting in the demise of the prime suspects.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the four men, believed to be behind the heinous crime, met their fate during the shootout on Saturday, 17 February.

Netshiunda said the police in KwaZulu-Natal had gathered intelligence on the whereabouts of the suspects, who were reportedly en route to conduct cleansing rituals in Mpophomeni.

ALSO READ: One of Gauteng’s most wanted suspects fatally wounded in police shootout

Police shootout with murder suspects

“Acting on this information, authorities managed to intercept the suspects’ vehicle in the Eskebheni area of uMzinyathi. When instructed to stop their vehicle, the suspects responded with gunfire, initiating an exchange of bullets. But the police officers were prepared,” he said.

In the ensuing confrontation, all four occupants of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries.

The swift response from police has also led to the recovery of three firearms from the possession of the suspects.

Netshiunda emphasised the significance of the operation in neutralizing a significant threat to public safety.

“The successful apprehension of the suspects serves as a testament to the dedication and bravery shown by the officers involved in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

As the investigation into the murders continues, the police remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice for the victims and their families.

ALSO READ: Suspected criminals killed in shootout with police in KZN

Firearm, ammunition seized

In a separate incident on Friday, 16 February, officers from the Muizenberg police department were conducting routine crime prevention operations in the Hillview area when they heard gunshots nearby.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said that acting swiftly, they followed the sound and – with assistance from the local community – obtained descriptions of the alleged shooters.

The officers spotted individuals matching the descriptions and pursued them. The suspects were apprehended, and a 9mm pistol along with 29 rounds of ammunition were seized.

The suspects, aged 22 and 23, are scheduled to appear in court at Simon’s Town Magistrates on Monday, 19 February.