Shock murder: Teen arrested after fatal Christmas weekend spat with friend

The Mpumalanga teen was arrested along with two other alleged accomplices for the murder of a friend.

A spat over the Christmas long weekend claimed the life of an 18-year-old Mpumalanga teenager. Photo per illustration: iStock

A 15-year-old boy was taken into police custody on Thursday, 28 December after he allegedly stabbed his 18-year-old friend to death last week in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga. The teen was placed under arrest for murder along with two other alleged accomplices.

Christmas long weekend shock murder

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told the media that the incident unfolded at the start of the Christmas long weekend when a spat took a tragic turn resulting in the murder.

“It is reported that on Friday, 22 December an 18-year-old male was stabbed to death, allegedly by a friend. After the incident occurred, a case was opened and police investigated the matter,” she said.

ALSO READ: Gruesome double murder: Free State mother, daughter found poisoned and strangled

Teen killed on Boxing Day

According to Mohlala, on Boxing Day, 26 December, another 15-year-old boy was killed in Embalenhle in a separate incident.

The murder was committed near Extension 18.

“The teen’s body was discovered in the early hours of the morning. A murder case was also opened and a police investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 20 and 23, on Tuesday, 27 December 2023,” Mohlala added.

The arrested suspects appeared at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 28 December on murder charges.

ALSO READ: Willem Kruger death: Police launch murder investigation

Grim find points to another murder case

Meanwhile, in Bloemfontein, police found the decomposed body of a man estimated to be between the ages of 30 and 45 on Wednesday, 27 December at about 4.10pm.

According to Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, the body was lying near the stream on an open veld between M10 and N8 East National Road.

“The deceased was wearing black water boots, tiger-brand grey top and blue pants; hands were tied with a black cable tie. The pathologist examined the body and it was discovered that the deceased had multiple wounds on the head,” he said.

A case of murder was opened at Bloemspruit Police Station.

The police requests any member of the public who might help to identify the body, and give any information that might help with the investigation, to contact Colonel Moleko at 082 455 6045 or Warrant Officer Mokhobo at 082 527 7390.